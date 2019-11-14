Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

BAN IN IND, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 14 - 18 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Bangladesh

150 (58.3)

Bangladesh
v/s
India
India*

86/1 (26.0)

India trail by 64 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: BAN VS IND

live
BAN BAN
IND IND

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

2nd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

16 Nov, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

17 Nov, 201919:00 IST

Graeme Smith Turns Down Cricket South Africa Director Role

The team director will report to the director of cricket, who will in turn report to chief executive Thabang Moroe.

AFP |November 14, 2019, 11:41 PM IST
Graeme Smith Turns Down Cricket South Africa Director Role

Former South African captain Graeme Smith has withdrawn his interest in becoming Cricket South Africa's (CSA) director of cricket.

In a statement issued on his Twitter feed on Thursday, Smith said he was not confident that he would have been given the freedom to do the job on his own terms.

Smith confirmed that he had been interviewed by CSA for a position which would effectively have put him in charge of the national team, who have endured a miserable set of results since losing a home Test series against Sri Lanka in February.

"I would love to have taken on the role," the 38-year-old Smith said.

"However, despite my obvious desire to make a difference, during the long and, at times, frustrating process over the last 10 or so weeks of discussions, I have not developed the necessary confidence that I would be given the level of freedom and support to initiate the required changes."

Smith's indication of the timeline of negotiations may explain why the key positions of national team director and director of cricket have not been filled only six weeks before the first of four home Tests against England.

The team director will report to the director of cricket, who will in turn report to chief executive Thabang Moroe.

The relatively inexperienced Enoch Nkwe was appointed interim team director for a tour of India in which South Africa lost all three Tests by wide margins last month.

The interim director of cricket, former international Corrie van Zyl, was recently suspended along with two other officials in a controversy over money owed to players for last year's Super League T20 competition.

Media reports indicate, however, that Van Zyl remains a contender for the full-time position.

Smith concluded his statement by saying his passion for South Africa's cricketing fortunes remained steadfast.

"I give my heartfelt best wishes to whomever does take the role on. I will continue to support the teams and give my advice and guidance whenever I can."

News that Smith was in line for the director role gave rise to hope that he might have been able to transform South African cricket as Rassie Erasmus did with the country's rugby Springboks, who recently won the Rugby World Cup.

Erasmus appeared to have been the freedom to run the team without political or administrative interference.

Smith scored 9,265 runs in 117 Test matches, hitting 27 hundreds.

Cricket South AfricaEnoch NkweGraeme Smith

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 16 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 17 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more