Graeme Smith’s Son Crashes Virtual Press Conference, Video goes Viral

On the personal front, Smith’s life has been through a lot since his retirement. He divorced Irish singer Morgan Deane in 2015. The two got married in 2011and have a son and daughter from their marriage.

Graeme Smith was busy with a virtual press conference when his son crashed it. A video from the former South African skipper’s interview has surfaced online, and his son running towards him to get his shoelaces tied is the most adorable thing about it. The video, now viral, brings about the cheerful vibe in the family. Smith’s affection and care for his little boy is also palpable in the video.

Graeme Smith’s son crashing a press conference so he can get his shoelaces tied is absolutely adorable ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OorqWXm9Pz — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) January 22, 2021

Twitter users have shown much love to the short clip. In the video addressing the challenges around tournaments owing to the ongoing pandemic, Smith says that it can be a very challenging space for cricket if there is lack of support between nations. He emphasised that working on a bio-secure environment requires member nations showing mutual support and playing cricket. He added that on the tour of Pakistan, the Proteas will use two different squads. Members could return and isolate themselves before their home series against Australia and after the conclusion of the Tests. Further, Smith mentioned that going by the hype around Test cricket in Australia-India series, he is expecting it to be a great test for them. He added that they are motivated as a squad and the test will give perspective on their standing.

Smith is currently the Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) Director of Cricket and is busy making arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of SA’s next series against Pakistan. The squad has reached Pakistan for the series commencing from January 26.

On the personal front, Smith’s life has been through a lot since his retirement. He divorced Irish singer Morgan Deane in 2015. The two got married in 2011and have a son and daughter from their marriage. However, things have been bright since he tied the knot with Romi Lanfranchi in 2019. The couple welcomed a baby boy in December 2016.