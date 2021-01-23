CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Graeme Smith’s Son Crashes Virtual Press Conference, Video goes Viral

Graeme Smith’s Son Crashes Virtual Press Conference, Video goes Viral

On the personal front, Smith’s life has been through a lot since his retirement. He divorced Irish singer Morgan Deane in 2015. The two got married in 2011and have a son and daughter from their marriage.

Graeme Smith’s Son Crashes Virtual Press Conference, Video goes Viral

Graeme Smith was busy with a virtual press conference when his son crashed it. A video from the former South African skipper’s interview has surfaced online, and his son running towards him to get his shoelaces tied is the most adorable thing about it. The video, now viral, brings about the cheerful vibe in the family. Smith’s affection and care for his little boy is also palpable in the video.

Twitter users have shown much love to the short clip. In the video addressing the challenges around tournaments owing to the ongoing pandemic, Smith says that it can be a very challenging space for cricket if there is lack of support between nations. He emphasised that working on a bio-secure environment requires member nations showing mutual support and playing cricket. He added that on the tour of Pakistan, the Proteas will use two different squads. Members could return and isolate themselves before their home series against Australia and after the conclusion of the Tests. Further, Smith mentioned that going by the hype around Test cricket in Australia-India series, he is expecting it to be a great test for them. He added that they are motivated as a squad and the test will give perspective on their standing.

Smith is currently the Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) Director of Cricket and is busy making arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of SA’s next series against Pakistan. The squad has reached Pakistan for the series commencing from January 26.

On the personal front, Smith’s life has been through a lot since his retirement. He divorced Irish singer Morgan Deane in 2015. The two got married in 2011and have a son and daughter from their marriage. However, things have been bright since he tied the knot with Romi Lanfranchi in 2019. The couple welcomed a baby boy in December 2016.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 India 3765 118
3 Australia 3498 113
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches