'Grateful For the Love I Receive But..': Ravichandran Ashwin's Hilarious Take on Being Called 'Anna Bhaiya'

Ravichandran Ashwin was in unplayable form as he picked up a five-wicket haul and helped the Indian cricket team defeat Australia by an inning and 132 runs in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Ashwin rattled the Australian batting order as he dismissed the likes of Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb and Alex Carey, leaving the visitors in a spot of bother as they trailed India by 223 runs in the second innings.

Ultimately, Pat Cummins’ side was dismissed for a paltry 91 runs, losing all 10 wickets inside a single session as the first Test ended in just 3 days.

After the match, Ashwin took to his Twitter handle and came up with a hilarious tweet as he revealed that one of the fans in Nagpur called him ‘Anna Bhaiya’.

Hailing from Chennai, it’s no new thing for Ashwin to be referred as ‘Anna’ however, he took to his Twitter account and corrected the fan that both ‘Anna’ and ‘Bhaiya’ mean the same thing, which is, elder brother.

He also thanked his fans for all their love.

Check out Ravichandran Ashwin’s hilarious tweet:

Someone at the stadium called me Anna Bhaiya today. Anna and Bhaiya are one and the same ( big brother ) . I am extremely grateful for the love I receive but this one small correction would help— Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) February 11, 2023

Meanwhile talking about India’s win, Ashwin credited the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel for their crucial role in the victory.

While Jadeja picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings, helping India to restrict the Australian side to a total of 177 runs, he would then go on to contribute 70 runs with the bat as well. Patel also played a sublime 84-run knock, helping India reach the 400-run mark.

Jadeja then chipped in with a couple of wickets on Day 3 as the entire Aussie side folded like a stack of cards, thanks to the dominant display from India’s spin attack.

“Massive help is an understatement," Ashwin told the broadcasters what it’s like bowling alongside Jadeja.

“He’s (Jadeja) been in phenomenal form. The way he’s batted, the way he’s bowled and we don’t have to talk about how well he moves in the field. He’s been a fantastic cricketer. I’m so thankful for the fact that I’ve got a partner like him to be bowling alongside me," he added.

“Axar (Patel) is no ordinary bowler either. We’ve got a very good set of spinners and all of us who can bat," the veteran spin wizard beamed.

