Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

GRD vs BGR Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Grenadine Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

Grenadine Divers (GRD) will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Botanic Garden Rangers (BGR) in the 23rd match of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. The upcoming GRD vs BGR will be played on May 29 at Vale Sports Complex in St. Vincent.

Trending Desk |May 29, 2020, 2:51 PM IST
GRD vs BGR Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Grenadine Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

Grenadine Divers (GRD) will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Botanic Garden Rangers (BGR) in the 23rd match of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. The upcoming GRD vs BGR will be played on May 29 at Vale Sports Complex in St. Vincent.

In the last outing, Grenadine Divers lost to table-toppers Salt Pond Breakers (SPB). GRD were headed a 5-wicket defeat by SPB. Whereas, Botanic Garden Rangers were also disappointing in the last fixture. The side went down to in-form LA Soufriere Hikers. BGR lost the game by 8 wickets. So far in the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Grenadine Divers or GRD have won two matches. They stand 4th on the league table with four points.

Meanwhile, Botanic Garden Rangers are right above their opponents GRD in the table standings. With eight points from seven games, BGR are on the 3rd spot. The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Grenadine Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers fixture will commence from 8 pm.

The live telecast of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Grenadine Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers will be available on Star Sports and Sony ESPN. The GRD vs BGR live streaming will be available on Fancode app.

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 GRD vs BGR Dream11 Predictions:

Pitch report, Weather report

There are very little chances of rain today. However, the weather will remain quite humid. Currently, the humidity is 77%. The pitch at the Vale Sports Complex works well for both batsmen and bowlers. The toss winning team should bat first.

Here is the GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction list - Grenadine Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction GRD vs BGR, LA Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Captain: A Hooper Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction GRD vs BGR, Grenadine Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers Vice-Captain: O McCoy Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction GRD vs BGR, Grenadine Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers Behind the wickets: W Harper, R Currency Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction GRD vs BGR, Grenadine Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers Bating line-up: A Samuel, H Shallow, A Browne Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction GRD vs BGR, Grenadine Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers All-Rounders: A Hooper, K Williams, K Dember

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction GRD vs BGR, Grenadine Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers Bowling attack: R Bibby, O McCoy, B Browne Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Grenadine Divers probable XI vs Botanic Garden Rangers: Wayne Harper, Asif Hooper, Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Richie Richards, Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Shammick Roberts, Obed McCoy, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie. Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Botanic Garden Rangers probable XI vs Grenadine Divers: Hyron Shallow, Oziko Williams, Romel Currency, Atticus Browne, Kesrick Williams, Kevin Abraham, Kenneth Dember, Kimali Williams, Romario Bibby, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris.

Botanic Garden Rangers playing 11GRD vs BGRGrenadine Divers playing 11Grenadine Divers vs Botanic Garden RangersGrenadine Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers Dream 11Vincy Premier T10 LeagueVincy Premier T10 League 2020Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 teamsVincy Premier T10 League 2020 timing

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more