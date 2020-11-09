- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunMatch Ended189/3(20.0) RR 9.45
GRD vs BGR Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Grenadine Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips
GRD vs BGR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / GRD vs BGR Dream11 Best Picks / GRD vs BGR Dream11 Captain / GRD vs BGR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 9, 2020, 11:13 AM IST
Just five months after the previous tournament, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 is back again with the first match of the league being played between Grenadine Divers and Botanical Gardens Rangers. Back in May, it was one of the few first cricket tournaments to begin after COVID-19 lockdown. The second edition of the tournament will kick start from Saturday, November 7.
The 30 game tournament played over 15 days will be hosted at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. The teams participating in the league include Salt Pond Breakers, Botanical Garden Rangers, Dark View Explorers, Fort Charlotte Strikers, Grenadines Divers and La Soufriere Hikers.
Botanical Gardens Rangers played well in the last tournament, claiming their dominance over five out of their eight league games. On the other hand, Grenadines Divers had to struggle, and managed to win just two out of their eight games.
GRD vs BGR Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Grenadine Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Live Streaming
Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
GRD vs BGR Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Grenadine Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Match Details
November 7 - 9 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex
GRD vs BGR Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Grenadine Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)
GRD vs BGR Dream 11 team Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Grenadine Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 GRD vs BGR Dream 11 Prediction, Grenadine Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Captain: Hyron Shallow
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 GRD vs BGR Dream 11 Prediction, Grenadine Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Vice-Captain: Kadir Nedd
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 GRD vs BGR Dream 11 Prediction, Grenadine Divers vs Fort Charlotte Striker Wicketkeeper: Wayne Harper
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 GRD vs BGR Dream 11 Prediction, Grenadine Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Batsmen: Shem Browne, Hyron Shallow, Donwell Hector, Kadir Nedd
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 GRD vs BGR Dream 11 Prediction, Grenadine Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers All-Rounders: Razine Browne, Asif Hooper, Kenneth Dember
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 GRD vs BGR Dream 11 Prediction, Grenadine Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers bowlers: Obed McCoy, Kevin Abraham, Kimali Williams
GRD vs BGR Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Grenadine Divers Probable XI vs Botanical Gardens Rangers: Asif Hooper (C), Shem Browne, Jordan Samuel, Wayne Harper (WK), Razine Browne, Obed McCoy, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Brown, Kadir Nedd, Romario Grant, Kevin Abraham
GRD vs BGR Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Botanical Gardens Rangers Probable XI vs Grenadine Divers: Hyron Shallow, Kenneth Dember, Atticus Browne, Kimali Williams, Donwell Hector, Keron Cottoy, Romario Bibby, Winston Samuel, Donald Delpleche, Emmanuel Stewart, Solomon Bascombe
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking