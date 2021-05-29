GRD vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Vincy Premier League T10 2021 Match, May 29, 9:00 pm IST

GRD vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Grenadines Divers and Botanical Gardens Rangers: Grenadines Divers will square off against La Soufriere in the playoff of the Vincy Premier League. The contest is scheduled to be played on May 29, Saturday at 09:00 pm IST at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. Both Grenadines Divers and Botanical Gardens Rangers succumbed to a forgettable run in the league stage of the T10 Championship.

Grenadines Divers finished the league stage of the Vincy Premier League 2021 at the second-last position on the points table. They are placed just above Botanical Gardens Rangers with four points under their belt. Divers won only two matches out of eight league games.

Botanical Gardens Rangers, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom on the points table. They could manage victory in just one match out of eight league fixtures. Both Grenadines Divers and Botanical Gardens Rangers will be playing for pride in the next match of the Vincy Premier League.

Ahead of the match between Grenadines Divers and Botanical Gardens Rangers; here is everything you need to know:

GRD vs BGR Telecast

The Vincy Premier League T10 2021 is not being telecast in India.

GRD vs BGR Live Streaming

The match between GRD vs BGR is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GRD vs BGR Match Details

In the fifth place playoff of Vincy Premier League T10 2021, Grenadines Divers will lock horns against Botanical Gardens Rangers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The game will commence at 09:00 pm IST on May 29, Saturday.

GRD vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kevin Abraham

Vice-Captain: Asif Hooper

Suggested Playing XI for GRD vs BGR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Wayne Harper, Romario Grant

Batsmen: Jaheil Walters, Shem Browne, Richie Richards, Kadir Nedd

All-rounders: Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham

Bowlers: Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Kenson Dalzell

GRD vs BGR Probable XIs

Grenadines Divers: Asif Hooper (C), Kadir Nedd, Shem Browne, Romario Grant (WK), Richie Richards, Javed Williams, Kevin Abraham, Razine Browne, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Braxie Browne

Botanical Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams (C), Reshawn Lewis, Wayne Harper (WK), Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Irvin Warrican Jr., Winston Samuel, Dorson Cottle, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence

