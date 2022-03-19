GRD vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Vincy Premier League T10 2022 Match 1, March 19, 9:30 pm IST

GRD vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 2022 match between Grenadine Divers and Botanical Garden Rangers: The Vincy Premier League T10 is all set for the 2022 edition of the tournament after a successful inaugural season in 2021. The upcoming edition will start on Saturday, March 19 and is scheduled to culminate on April 4. Grenadine Divers, Botanical Garden Rangers, La Soufriere Hikers, Salt Pond Breakers, Dark View Explorers, and Fort Charlotte Strikers are the participating teams in this edition of the T10 competition.

The Grenadines Divers and Botanical Gardens Rangers lock horns in the inaugural match of Vincy Premier League T10 2022 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Saturday at 9:30 pm IST. The venue will host all matches of the tournament.

Both sides had a difficult season last year, the Divers won just two of their eight games to finish in the fifth place. The Rangers, meanwhile, finished sixth, with a solitary win in their eight matches. However, the two teams have a good a mix of experienced and youthful players in their squads will be eager to get off to a good start in the season opener.

Ahead of the match between Grenadine Divers and Botanical Garden Rangers; here is everything you need to know:

GRD vs BGR Telecast

Grenadine Divers vs Botanical Garden Rangers game will not be telecast in India.

GRD vs BGR Live Streaming

The Vincy Premier League T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GRD vs BGR Match Details

The match will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St. Vincent, on Saturday, March 19. This game will kick-off at 9:30 pm IST.

GRD vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Imran Joseph

Vice-Captain: Kevin Abraham

Suggested Playing XI for GRD vs BGR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hyron Shallow, Wayne Harper

Batters: Keron Cottoy, Andre Fletcher, Shem Browne, Irvin Warrican Jr

All-rounders: Kevin Abraham, Tijourn Pope

Bowlers: Imran Joseph, Kimali Williams, Winston Samuel

GRD vs BGR Probable XIs:

Grenadines Divers: Irvin Warrican Jr, Kody Horne, Roland Cato, Shem Browne, Vedol Edwards, Kevin Abraham, Hyron Shallow (WK), Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie, Imran Joseph, Kodi Grant

Botanical Gardens Rangers: Alex Samuel, Andre Fletcher, Keron Cottoy, Ethan Gibson, Kenneth Dember, Tijourn Pope, Wayne Harper (WK), Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Shahime Samuel, Winston Samuel

