GRD vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League, Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers - Playing XI

Grenadines Divers will face Botanical Gardens Rangers at the Arnos Vale Ground on Friday in the 14th fixture of the Vincy Premier League. The Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers match will commence at 11 pm.

Grenadines Divers have played four games so far in this season and out of which they have won two and lost the remaining games. Only a few players of Divers like Obed McCoy and Tyrone Theophile have performed well as of now in the tournament. However, they need each player to contribute to team’s performance.

Botanical Gardens Rangers, on the other hand, have emerged victorious in all three matches they have played till now in this edition of the Vincy Premier League. Emmanuel Stewart at the top of the order provides a good start to his team and this has helped Rangers register win in all their games.

The Vincy Premier League is not broadcast on television in India. However, cricket fans can live-stream it on FanCode app.

November 13 – 11 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

captain: Tyrone Theophile

vice-captain: Keron Cottoy

wicketkeeper: Emmanuel Stewart

batsmen: Hyron Shallow, Tyrone Theophile, Shem Browne

all-rounders: Razine Browne, Keron Cottoy, Asif Hooper

Bowlers: Zemron Providence, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Obed McCoy

Grenadines Divers Probable playing XI: Asif Hooper, Obed McCoy, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Kevin Abraham, Razine Browne, Shem Browne, Geron Wyllie, Romario Grant, Tyrone Theophile and Leon Quashie

Botanical Gardens Rangers Probable playing XI: Hyron Shallow, Emmanuel Stewart, Keron Cottoy, Donwell Hector, Kenneth Dember, Atticus Browne, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Romario Bibby, Winston Samuel and Zemron Providence