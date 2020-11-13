- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
GRD vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League, Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers - Playing XI
GRD vs BGR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction/ GRD vs BGR Dream11 Best Picks/ GRD vs BGR Dream11 Captain/ GRD vs BGR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips/ Online Football Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 13, 2020, 1:19 PM IST
Grenadines Divers will face Botanical Gardens Rangers at the Arnos Vale Ground on Friday in the 14th fixture of the Vincy Premier League. The Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers match will commence at 11 pm.
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
Grenadines Divers have played four games so far in this season and out of which they have won two and lost the remaining games. Only a few players of Divers like Obed McCoy and Tyrone Theophile have performed well as of now in the tournament. However, they need each player to contribute to team’s performance.
Botanical Gardens Rangers, on the other hand, have emerged victorious in all three matches they have played till now in this edition of the Vincy Premier League. Emmanuel Stewart at the top of the order provides a good start to his team and this has helped Rangers register win in all their games.
GRD vs BGR Vincy Premier League, Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Live Score / Scorecard
GRD vs BGR Vincy Premier League, Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Live Streaming
The Vincy Premier League is not broadcast on television in India. However, cricket fans can live-stream it on FanCode app.
GRD vs BGR Vincy Premier League, Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers: Match Details
November 13 – 11 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent
Vincy Premier League GRD vs BGR Dream11 team for Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers
Vincy Premier League GRD vs BGR Dream11 team for Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers captain: Tyrone Theophile
Vincy Premier League GRD vs BGR Dream11 team for Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers vice-captain: Keron Cottoy
Vincy Premier League GRD vs BGR Dream11 team for Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers wicketkeeper: Emmanuel Stewart
IPL 2020: Highest Individual Scores
Vincy Premier League GRD vs BGR Dream11 team for Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers batsmen: Hyron Shallow, Tyrone Theophile, Shem Browne
Vincy Premier League GRD vs BGR Dream11 team for Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers all-rounders: Razine Browne, Keron Cottoy, Asif Hooper
Vincy Premier League GRD vs BGR Dream11 team for Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Bowlers: Zemron Providence, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Obed McCoy
Grenadines Divers Probable playing XI: Asif Hooper, Obed McCoy, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Kevin Abraham, Razine Browne, Shem Browne, Geron Wyllie, Romario Grant, Tyrone Theophile and Leon Quashie
Botanical Gardens Rangers Probable playing XI: Hyron Shallow, Emmanuel Stewart, Keron Cottoy, Donwell Hector, Kenneth Dember, Atticus Browne, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Romario Bibby, Winston Samuel and Zemron Providence
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking