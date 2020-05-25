GRD vs DVE Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

Grenadines Divers (GRD) will welcome Dark View Explorers (DVE) on May 25 for their upcoming scheduled fixture in the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League. In their last outing, GRD had registered their first win in the tournament. Whereas, Dark View are coming into this encounter after facing two successive defeats. The side will look to produce a clinical show in the upcoming game.
The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 fixture between Grenadines Divers and Dark View Explorers is scheduled to be played at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex in Kingstown.
The Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers game will be telecasted live on Star Sports and Sony ESPN. The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers live streaming will be available on Fancode app.
The Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers fixture will commence at 10 pm.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 GRD vs DVE Dream11 Predictions: Pitch report, Weather report
The weather looks promising for the upcoming game. There will be periodic clouds but it won’t rain.
As per the weather forecast, there are no chances of rain or thunderstorms. The match is expected to be uninterrupted.
For the pitch at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex, we have seen in the earlier matches that the pitch is a high scoring one.
Here is the Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers Dream11 prediction list - category wise
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction GRD vs DVE Captain: D Greaves
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction GRD vs DVE Vice-Captain: A Hooper
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction GRD vs DVE Behind the wickets: L James
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction GRD vs DVE Bating line-up: D Maloney, S Brown, G Pope, D Douglas
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction GRD vs DVE All-Rounders: R Browne, S Williaams, A Hooper
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction GRD vs DVE Bowing attack: B Browne, D Martin, G Wyllie
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Grenadines Divers Probable XI vs Dark View Explorers: Wayne Harper, Shem Browne, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Asif Hooper (C), L James (WK), Obed McCoy (Marquee), Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dark View Explorers Probable XI vs Grenadines Divers: Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Romel Currency, Kevin Abraham, Kesrick Williams (C), Kimali Williams, Kenneth Dember, Oziko Williams, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
GRD vs DVE Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips
For the pitch at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex, we have seen in the earlier matches that the pitch is a high scoring one.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings