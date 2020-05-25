Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

GRD vs DVE Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

For the pitch at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex, we have seen in the earlier matches that the pitch is a high scoring one.

Trending Desk |May 25, 2020, 6:44 PM IST
GRD vs DVE Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

Grenadines Divers (GRD) will welcome Dark View Explorers (DVE) on May 25 for their upcoming scheduled fixture in the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League. In their last outing, GRD had registered their first win in the tournament. Whereas, Dark View are coming into this encounter after facing two successive defeats. The side will look to produce a clinical show in the upcoming game.

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 fixture between Grenadines Divers and Dark View Explorers is scheduled to be played at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex in Kingstown.

The Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers game will be telecasted live on  Star Sports and Sony ESPN. The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers live streaming will be available on Fancode app.

 The Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers fixture will commence at 10 pm.

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 GRD vs DVE Dream11 Predictions: Pitch report, Weather report

The weather looks promising for the upcoming game. There will be periodic clouds but it won’t rain.

As per the weather forecast, there are no chances of rain or thunderstorms. The match is expected to be uninterrupted.

For the pitch at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex, we have seen in the earlier matches that the pitch is a high scoring one.

Here is the Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers  Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction GRD vs DVE Captain:  D Greaves

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction GRD vs DVE   Vice-Captain: A Hooper

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction GRD vs DVE Behind the wickets: L James

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction GRD vs DVE Bating line-up:  D Maloney, S Brown, G Pope, D Douglas

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction GRD vs DVE  All-Rounders: R Browne, S Williaams, A Hooper

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction GRD vs DVE Bowing attack: B Browne, D Martin, G Wyllie

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Grenadines Divers Probable XI vs Dark View Explorers: Wayne Harper, Shem Browne, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Asif Hooper (C), L James (WK), Obed McCoy (Marquee), Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dark View Explorers Probable XI vs Grenadines Divers: Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Romel Currency, Kevin Abraham, Kesrick Williams (C), Kimali Williams, Kenneth Dember, Oziko Williams, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles

Botanic Gardens RangerscricketDark View ExplorersDVEGRDGRD vs DVEGrenadines DiversGrenadines Divers vs Dark View ExplorersVincy Premier T10 League 2020Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 scheduleVincy Premier T10 League 2020 squadVincy Premier T10 League 2020 teamsVincy Premier T10 League 2020 timings

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more