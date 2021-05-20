GRD vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match, May 20, 09:00 pm IST

GRD vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Grenadines Divers and Dark View Explorers:Grenadines Divers will square off against Dark View Explorers in the upcoming match of the second edition of the Vincy Premier League T10. The match is scheduled for May 20, Thursday at 9:00 pm IST at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent.

Grenadines Divers are languishing at the second-last position on the points table after winning just one out of their three league matches. They started their campaign on a losing note but finally returned to winning ways in their last fixture. In the previous encounter,Grenadines Divers scripted a victory over Botanical Gardens Rangers by nine wickets. Divers will now be hoping to carry their winning momentum forward and move up in the points table.

Dark View Explorers, on the other hand, are placed at the third position on the points table after winning two out of their three league games. Entering the contest against Grenadines Divers, Dark View Explorers will be buzzing with confidence. Their previous fixture saw them defeating Fort Charlotte Strikers by 19 runs.

Ahead of the match between Grenadines Divers and Dark View Explorers; here is everything you need to know:

GRD vs DVE Telecast

The Vincy Premier League T10 2021 is not telecasted in India.

GRD vs DVE Live Streaming

The match between GRD vs DVE is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GRD vs DVE Match Details

The 11th match of Vincy Premier League T10 2021 will be played between Grenadines Divers and Dark View Explorers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The game will commence at 09:00 pm IST on May 20, Thursday.

GRD vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lindon James

Vice-Captain: Deron Greaves

Suggested Playing XI for GRD vs DVE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lindon James

Batsmen: Shem Browne, Romano Pierre, Kadir Nedd

All-rounders: Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham, Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves

Bowlers: Razine Browne, Sealron Williams, Luke Wilson

GRD vs DVE Probable XIs:

Grenadines Divers: Asif Hooper (C), Romario Grant, Tilron Harry (WK), Kadir Nedd, Shem Browne, Richie Richards, Kevin Abraham, Razine Browne, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Braxie Browne

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James (C & WK), Deron Greaves, Romano Pierre, Drumo Toney, Alex Samuel, Dean Browne, Shammon Hooper, Jade Matthews, Sealron Williams, Rayan Williams, Luke Wilson.

