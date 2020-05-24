GRD vs FCS Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Grenadine Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

As per weather forecast, there will be partly cloudy sky. It is expected that the match won’t get interrupted due to rain.

Trending Desk |May 24, 2020, 2:01 PM IST
The Grenadine Divers (GRD) will take on Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) on the third day of the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. This will be the first clash between the two sides. The GRD vs FCS Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will be hosted at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex in Kingstown, St Vincent on Sunday, May 24. The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers live match is scheduled to start at 8 pm.

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Grenadine Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers  live streaming will be available on Fancode app. In India, Star Sports and Sony ESPN will live broadcast Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 GRD vs FCS.

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 GRD vs FCS Dream11 Predictions: Pitch report, Weather report

As per weather forecast, there will be partly cloudy sky. It is expected that the match won’t get interrupted due to rain. The pitch at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex goes well with spinners and fast bowlers. Since the first half will be dominated by the bowlers, the toss-winning team is expected to bat second.

Here is the Grenadine Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 GRD vs FCS Dream 11 Prediction,  Grenadine Divers vs Fort Charlotte Captain: Gidron Pope

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 GRD vs FCS Dream 11 Prediction,  Grenadine Divers vs Fort Charlotte Vice-Captain: Asif Hooper

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 GRD vs FCS Dream 11 Prediction,  Grenadine Divers vs Fort Charlotte Behind the wickets: Anson Latchman

 Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 GRD vs FCS Dream 11 Prediction,  Grenadine Divers vs Fort Charlotte Bating line-up: Shem Browne, Ajex Samuel, Jahiel Walters

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 GRD vs FCS Dream 11 Prediction,  Grenadine Divers vs Fort Charlotte All-Rounders: Razie Browne, Asif Hooper, Keron Cottoy, Kirton Lavia

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 GRD vs FCS Dream 11 Prediction,  Grenadine Divers vs Fort Charlotte Striker Bowling attack: Obed McCoy, Sylvan Spencer, Kenroy Williams

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Grenadine Divers Probable XI vs Fort Charlotte Strikers: Anson Latchman, Shem Browne, Ajex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Razie Browne, Asif Hooper, Richie Richards, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie, Obed McCoy, Shammick Roberts

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Fort Charlotte Strikers Probable XI vs Grenadine Divers: Renrick Williams, Ronald Scott, Jahiel Walters, Gidron Pope, Keron Cottoy, Kirton Lavia, Chelson Stowe, Sylvan Spencer, Kenroy Williams, Rasheed Frederick, Ray Jordan

