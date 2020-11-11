GRD vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League 2020, Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers - Playing XI

GRD vs FCS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction/ GRD vs FCS Dream11 Best Picks/ GRD vs FCS Dream11 Captain/ GRD vs FCS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips/ Online Football Tips and more

Grenadines Divers are going to face Fort Charlotte Strikers in the ninth match of the Vincy Premier League 2020 Season 2 today. The Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers will be played at the Arnos Vale Ground and it will start at 8 pm IST.

Divers have played three games as of now and out of which, they have emerged victorious in one. Their batsmen have not been performing consistently, which is a challenge for them in the tournament. However, the good form of Obed McCoy and Wayne Harper give Divers a hope that they could win their upcoming fixture.

On the other hand, Strikers have had to face defeat in both their clashes so far and they need a win to remain relevant in the tournament. The bad form of Gidron Pope is a cause for concern for Strikers.

GRD vs FCS Vincy Premier League, Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Live Streaming

The Vincy Premier League is not broadcast on television in India. However, cricket fans can live-stream it on FanCode app.

GRD vs FCS Vincy Premier League, Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers: Match Details

November 11 – 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent

Vincy Premier League GRD vs FCS Dream11 team for Fort Charlotte Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers

Vincy Premier League GRD vs FCS Dream11 team for Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers captain: Asif Hooper

Vincy Premier League GRD vs FCS Dream11 team for Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers vice-captain: Kirton Lavia

Vincy Premier League GRD vs FCS Dream11 team for Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers wicketkeeper: Wayne Harper

Vincy Premier League GRD vs FCS Dream11 team for Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers batsmen: Tyrone Theophile, Kadir Nedd, Shem Browne

Vincy Premier League GRD vs FCS Dream11 team for Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers all-rounders: Chelson Stowe, Asif Hooper, Kirton Lavia

Vincy Premier League GRD vs FCS Dream11 team for Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Bowlers: Ray Jordan, Rashed Fredericks, Geron Wyllie, Obed McCoy

Grenadines Divers Probable playing XI: Asif Hooper, Obed McCoy, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Kevin Abraham, Razine Browne, Shem Browne, Geron Wyllie, Romario Grant, Wayne Harper and Tyrone Theophile

Fort Charlotte Strikers Probable playing XI: Gidron Pope, Rickford Walker, Roland Cato, Alex Samuel, Andrew Thomas, Chelson Stowe, Sealroy Williams, Nigel Small, Ray Jordan, Rashed Fredericks and Kirton Lavia