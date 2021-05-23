CRICKETNEXT

Home » Cricket Home » News » GRD vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Vincy Premier League - T10 2021 Match, May 23, 11:00 pm IST

Check here GRD vs FCS Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Grenadines Divers and Fort Charlotte Strikers. Also, check the schedule of the Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers match.

GRD vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Grenadines Divers and Fort Charlotte Strikers: Grenadines Divers will face Fort Charlotte Strikers in the upcoming match of the second edition of the Vincy Premier League T10. Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent will host the thriller on May 23, Sunday at 11:00 pm IST. Both Grenadines Divers and Fort Charlotte Strikers have experienced contrasting fortunes in the league thus far.

Grenadines Divers are enjoying an ideal outing in the league as they are languishing at the second-last position on the points table. Divers have just two points under their belt after losing three games out of four league fixtures. Entering the game against Fort Charlotte Strikers, Divers will be low on confidence as they lost their last match to Dark View Explorers by 35 runs.

Fort Charlotte Strikers, on the other hand, are placed at the third position on the points table. They have performed decently having won three matches out of five played. Their last fixture saw them scripting a comfortable victory against Salt Pond Breakers by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Grenadines Divers and Fort Charlotte Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

GRD vs FCS Telecast

The Vincy Premier League T10 2021 is not telecasted in India

GRD vs FCS Live Streaming

The match between GRD vs FCS is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GRD vs FCS Match Details

The 18th match of Vincy Premier League T10 2021 will be played between Grenadines Divers and Fort Charlotte Strikers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The game will kickstart at 11:00 pm IST on May 23, Sunday.

GRD vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sealroy Williams

Vice-Captain- Asif Hooper

Suggested Playing XI for GRD vs FCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Casmus Hackshaw

Batsmen: Gidron Pope, Shem Browne, Kadir Nedd

All-rounders: Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham

Bowlers: Nigel Small, Ray Jordan, Razine Browne

GRD vs FCS Probable XIs

Grenadines Divers: Asif Hooper (C), Romario Grant, Tilron Harry (WK), Kadir Nedd, Shem Browne, Richie Richards, Kevin Abraham, Razine Browne, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Braxie Browne

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Miles Bascombe (C), Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Casmus Hackshaw (WK), Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Rasheed Fredericks, Shaquille Browne, Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Ray Jordan

