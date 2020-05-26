GRD vs LSH Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

The 13th match of the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will see Grenadines Divers (GRD) lock horns with La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) on May 26. With two points, Divers are sitting on the 5th spot in the points table standings. The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 fixture between Grenadines Divers and La Soufriere Hikers will be played at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex in St Vincent’s Kingstown. In the upcoming game, they will eye to produce a powerpack performance to stay alive in the series. On the other hand, Hikers will look to carry their winning momentum. LSH are on the 2nd position with six points in their kitty.
Fancode app will live stream the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers. The Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers game will be telecasted live on Star Sports and Sony ESPN.
The Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers fixture will commence at 6 pm IST.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 GRD vs LSH Dream11 Predictions: Pitch report, Weather report
According to the weather report, there are 20 per cent chances of rain, while the humidity will be whooping 72 per cent. If it rains then there are chances that the game might get interrupted.
As far as the pitch at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex is concerned, it seems to be a good one for both the sides.
Here is the Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 prediction list - category wise
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction GRD vs LSH Captain: A Hooper
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction GRD vs LSH Vice-Captain: J Haywood
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction GRD vs LSH Behind the wickets: A Latchman
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction GRD vs LSH Bating line-up: D Maloney, D Douglas, A Samuel, S Browne
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction GRD vs LSH All-Rounders: D Browne, A Hooper, R Browne
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction GRD vs LSH Bowling attack: J Haywood, O Lewis, O McCoy
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Grenadines Divers Probable XI vs La Soufriere Hikers: Shem Browne, Asif Hooper (C), Alex Samuel, Tijorn Pope, Richie Richards, Razine Browne, Wayne Harper, Anson Latchman (WK), Obed McCoy, Geron Wyllie, Brazie Browne.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 La Soufriere Hikers Probable XI vs Grenadines Divers: Salvan Browne (WK), Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Dean Browne, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Camano Cain, Rayan Williams, Othneil Lewis, Jeremy Haywood, Kenson Dalzell.
