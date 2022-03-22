GRD vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Vincy Premier League 2022 match, March 22, 09:30 PM IST

GRD vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League 2022 match between Grenadines Divers and La Soufriere Hikers: In the seventh match of the Vincy Premier League 2022, Grenadines Divers will fight a battle with La Soufriere Hikers. The game will kickoff at 09:30 PM IST on March 22, Tuesday, at Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

Grenadines Divers made a poor start to the tournament as they lost to Botanical Gardens Rangers by nine wickets. The team made amends and emerged victorious in its next game against Dark View Explorers by six wickets. It was a good batting performance by the team as they added 101 runs to the scoreboard.

On the other hand, La Soufriere Hikers are reeling at the rock-bottom in the points table with no points under their belt. They lost both their games against Salt Pond Breakers and Botanical Gardens Rangers by seven and nine wickets respectively. Hikers should focus on improving their performance with the bat to climb up the points table.

Ahead of the match between Grenadines Divers and La Soufriere Hikers; here is everything you need to know:

GRD vs LSH Telecast

Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers game will not telecast in India

GRD vs LSH Live Streaming

The Vincy Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GRD vs LSH Match Details

The match will be hosted at Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent at 09:30 PM IST on March 22, Tuesday.

GRD vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Asif Hooper

Vice-Captain - Dillon Douglas

Suggested Playing XI for GRD vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hyron Shallow

Batters: Roland Cato, Kavem Hodge, Andrew Thomas

All-rounders: Asif Hooper, Dillon Douglas

Bowlers: Wesrick Strough, Geron Wyllie, Jeremy Layne, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby

GRD vs LSH Probable XIs:

Grenadines Divers: Hyron Shallow, Roland Cato, Kody Horne, Irvin Warrican, Asif Hooper, Denson Hoyte, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Imran Joseph, Kevin Abraham, Wesrick Strough

La Soufriere Hikers: Kavem Hodge, Gidron Pope, Desron Maloney, Andrew Thomas, Jahiel Walters, Jeremy Layne, Rayan Williams, Romario Bibby, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Ojay Matthews

