​GRD vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Vincy Premier League T10 2021, May 22 11:00 pm IST Saturday

GRD vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 match between Grenadines Divers and La Soufriere Hikers: Grenadines Divers are slated to lock horns with La Soufriere Hikers in the Match 16 of the ongoing Vincy Premier League (VPL) T10. The match between FRD and LSH would take place at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Saturday.

Grenadines Divers are not having a very good season this year, winning just one out of their opening four matches. The Divers are currently sitting at the fifth spot in the VPL T10 points table. In their last outing, they were beaten at the hands of Dark View Explorers by 35 runs.

On the other hand, La Soufriere Hikers are unbeaten so far. They have played four games this season and emerged victorious in all of them. With four wins in a trot, the Hikers lead the points table.They won their last game against the Salt Pond Breakers by 31 runs. In their reverse fixture, the Hikers defeated the Divers by six wickets.

Ahead of tonight’s fixture between Grenadines Divers and La Soufriere Hikers; here is everything you need to know:

GRD vs LSH Telecast

Not televised in India

GRD vs LSH Live Streaming

The match between GRD vs LSH can be live-streamed on FanCode.

GRD vs LSH Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, May 22 at the Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent. The game will start at 11:00 pm (IST).

GRD vs LSH captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Dillon Douglas

Vice-Captain: Asif Hooper

GRD vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Salvan Browne

Batsmen: Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Shem Browne,Kadir Nedd

All-Rounders: Asif Hooper, Benniton Stapleton

Bowlers: Razine Browne, Othneil Lewis, Kemron Strough, Kenson Dalzell

GRD vs LSH probable playing XIs

Grenadines Divers: Asif Hooper (C), Romario Grant, Tilron Harry (WK), Kadir Nedd, Shem Browne, Richie Richards, Kevin Abraham, Razine Browne, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Braxie Browne.

La Soufriere Hikers: Dillon Douglas, Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney (C), Anson Latchman (WK), Atticus Browne, Camano Cain, Benniton Stapleton, Sylvan Spencer, Ojay Matthews, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here