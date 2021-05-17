GRD vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Today's Vincy Premier League - T10 2021 Match May 17, 9:00 pm IST

GRD vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Grenadines Divers and La Soufriere Hikers: Grenadines Divers will square off against La Soufriere Hikers in the fifth match of the second edition of the Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is scheduled for May 17, Monday at 9:00 pm IST at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent.

Grenadines Divers and La Soufriere Hikers have experienced contrasting fortunes in the league thus far. Grenadines Divers will be entering the contest after losing their last match to defending champions Salt Pond Breakers by 11 runs. They are placed at the second-last position on thepoints table and will be hoping to open their account.

La Soufriere Hikers, on the other hand, won their first match in the 2021 edition of Vincy Premier League T10. They scripted a stunning victory over Fort Charlotte Strikers by nine wickets. La Soufriere Hikers are placed at the second position on the points table with two points under their belt.

Ahead of the match between Grenadines Divers and La Soufriere Hikers; here is everything you need to know:

GRD vs LSH Telecast

The Vincy Premier League T10 2021 is not being telecast in India.

GRD vs LSH Live Streaming

The match between GRD vs LSH is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GRD vs LSH Match Details

The fifth match of Vincy Premier League T10 2021 will be played between Grenadines Divers and La Soufriere Hikers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The game will commence at 09:00 pm IST on May 17, Monday.

GRD vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Salvan Browne

Vice-Captain:Dillon Douglas

Suggested Playing XI for GRD vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Salvan Browne, Wayne Harper

Batsmen: Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Shem Browne

All-rounders: Benniton Stapleton, Asif Hopper, Kevin Abraham

Bowlers: Othneil Lewis, Tyrone Theophile, Kemron Strough

GRD vs LSH Probable XIs:

Grenadines Divers: Wayne Harper, Kadir Nedd, Tyrone Theophile, Shem Browne, Asif Hopper, Razine Browne, Obed McCoy, Kevin Abraham, Braxie Browne, Jordan Samuel, Geron Wyllie

La Soufriere Hikers: Atticus Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Ojay Matthews, Sylvan Spencer, Anson Latchman, Salvan Browne

