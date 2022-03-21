GRD vs MAD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cartama 2022 match, March 21, 02:00 PM IST

GRD vs MAD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartama 2022 match between Granada CC and Madrid CC: In the first and second matches of the ECS T10 Cartama 2022, Granada CC will lock horns with Madrid CC. The two games will be hosted at the Cartama Oval at 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm respectively.

Granada CC are a strong side as they have picked a balanced squad for the T10 Championship. The team has young talent in the form of Adrian Riley, Todd Davey, and Jose Quitian while they also have experience of players like Philip Townsend and Andrew Applin. As Granada CC are being considered as one of the favorites, they are expected to put up a brilliant performance in the curtain-raiser.

Coming to Madrid CC, they lack experience in their team. Though the team has picked up skilled youngsters, most of the players don’t have ECS experience. Jon Woodward, Marcus Harvey, and Raheel Shafique are likely to be the key players for the cricket club.

Ahead of the match between Granada CC and Madrid CC; here is everything you need to know:

GRD vs MAD Telecast

Granada CC vs Madrid CC game will not telecast in India

GRD vs MAD Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Cartama 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GRD vs MAD Match Details

The match will be hosted at Cartama Oval in Cartama at 02:00 PM IST on March 21, Monday.

GRD vs MAD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jon Woodward

Vice-Captain - Marcus Harvey

Suggested Playing XI for GRD vs MAD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Hakeem

Batters: Philip Townsend, Jon Woodward, Mike Epps

All-rounders: Marcus Harvey, Adrian Riley, Andrew Applin

Bowlers: Lewis Clark, Raheel Shafique, Jose Quitian, James Bentley

GRD vs MAD Probable XIs:

Granada CC: Richie Abbott, Gerry OBrien, Joe Whitehead, Adrian Riley, Andrew Applin, Sam Piper, James Davies, Philip Townsend, Mike Epps, Jose Quitian, Vivian Kingma

Madrid CC: Victor Medina, Galileo Finlayson Ble, Abdul Hakeem, David Stirton, David Lea, Daniel Walker, Lewis Clark, Raheel Shafique, James Bentley, Marcus Harvey, Jon Woodward

