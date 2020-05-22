Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

GRD vs SPB Dream 11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers – Playing XI, Pitch Report

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers will commence at 6 pm.

Trending Desk |May 22, 2020, 1:41 PM IST
The inaugural game of Vincy Premier T10 League 2020  will see a face-off between  Grenadines Divers (GRD) and Salt Pond Breakers (SPB). The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers match will be played Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, Kingstown, on Friday, May 22.

Cricket lovers can watch Vincy Premier T10 League 2020   Grenadines Divers vs and Salt Pond Breakers match on Fancode app. The matches will also be broadcast live on Star Sports and Sony ESPN.

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 GRD vs SPB Dream11 Predictions

The pitch is expected to be in favour of the fast bowlers.

 Sunil Ambris and Obey McCoy are among the marquee players one should include in the Dream11 team.

Here is the Grenadines Divers vs and Salt Pond Breakers Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Captain: Asif Hooper, Sunil Ambris, Shem Browne

Vice-Captain: Donwell Hector, Razine Browne, Jeremy Layne

Behind the wickets: Anson Latchman

Bating line-up: Sunil Ambris (C), Donwell Hector,  Rickford Walker, Shem Browne

All-Rounders: Asif Hooper (VC), Jeremy Layne, Razie Browne

Bowing attack: Bennington Stapleton, Delorn Johnson, Obed McCoy

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Grenadines Divers Probable XI vs Salt Pond Breakers : Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman (WK), Romano Pierre, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel.

 Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Salt Pond Breakers Probable XI vs Grenadines Divers: Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Christoy John

