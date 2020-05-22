The inaugural game of Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will see a face-off between Grenadines Divers (GRD) and Salt Pond Breakers (SPB). The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers match will be played Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, Kingstown, on Friday, May 22.
Cricket lovers can watch Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Grenadines Divers vs and Salt Pond Breakers match on Fancode app. The matches will also be broadcast live on Star Sports and Sony ESPN.
The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers will commence at 6 pm.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 GRD vs SPB Dream11 Predictions
The pitch is expected to be in favour of the fast bowlers.
Sunil Ambris and Obey McCoy are among the marquee players one should include in the Dream11 team.
Here is the Grenadines Divers vs and Salt Pond Breakers Dream11 prediction list - category wise
Captain: Asif Hooper, Sunil Ambris, Shem Browne
Vice-Captain: Donwell Hector, Razine Browne, Jeremy Layne
Behind the wickets: Anson Latchman
Bating line-up: Sunil Ambris (C), Donwell Hector, Rickford Walker, Shem Browne
All-Rounders: Asif Hooper (VC), Jeremy Layne, Razie Browne
Bowing attack: Bennington Stapleton, Delorn Johnson, Obed McCoy
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Grenadines Divers Probable XI vs Salt Pond Breakers : Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman (WK), Romano Pierre, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Salt Pond Breakers Probable XI vs Grenadines Divers: Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Christoy John
GRD vs SPB Dream 11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers – Playing XI, Pitch Report
