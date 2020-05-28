Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

GRD vs SPB Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Grenadine Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

With four points from six encounter, Grenadine Divers are sitting on the 4th spot in the table standing.

Trending Desk |May 28, 2020, 2:33 PM IST
Grenadine Divers (GRD) will have an uphill task when they roll out the carpet for table-toppers Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) on Thursday, May 28, in the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League. The Grenadine Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers will be played at the Vale Sports Complex in Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. In their last outing, Salt Pond Breakers were handed their first defeat in the league by La Soufriere Hikers. SPB lost the game by 8 wickets. Even after losing to LSH, Salt Pond Breakers are leading the table on the basis of net ratings.  GRD, on the other hand, won their last match against Fort Charlotte Strikers. With four points from six encounter, Grenadine Divers are sitting on the 4th spot in the table standing.

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 GRD vs SPB will commence at 8 pm.  The match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports and Sony ESPN. The live streaming will be available on Fancode app.

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 GRD vs SPB Dream11 Predictions: Pitch report, Weather report

In terms of the weather, there are very little chances of rain with 78% humidity.

The pitch at the Vale Sports Complex has proved to a good for both the departments - bowling and batting.

Here is the Grenadine Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction Grenadine Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers Captain: A Hooper

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction Grenadine Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers Vice-Captain: A Samuel

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction Grenadine Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers Behind the wickets: W Harper

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction Grenadine Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers Bating line-up: A Samuel, S Ambris, K Nedd, D Hector

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction Grenadine Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers All-Rounders: A Hooper, R Richards, R Browne

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction Grenadine Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers Bowling attack: D Johnson, W Strough, O McCoy

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Grenadine Divers probable XI vs Salt Pond Breakers: Shem Browne, Asif Hooper, Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Richie Richards, Tijorn Pope, Wayne Harper, Razine Browne, Shammick Roberts, Obed McCoy, Braxie Browne.

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Salt Pond Breakers Probable XI vs Grenadine Divers: Sunil Ambris, Kadir Nedd, Donwell Hector, Urnel Thomas, Rickford Walker, Seon Sween, Delorn Johnson, Kevin Peters, Christroy John, Javid Harry, Wesrick Strough.

