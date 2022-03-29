GRD vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Vincy Premier League 2022, March 29, 9:30 PM IST

GRD vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League 2022 match between Grenadines Divers and Salt Pond Breakers: Grenadine Divers and Salt Pond Breakers will face each other in the 21st match of the Vincy Premier League 2022. Salt Pond Breakers are one of the top teams in the competition. They have confirmed their qualification for the second round with five wins and two losses. The team made a solid statement in the T10 Championship by winning the first five games. However, Breakers need to fight a comeback after losing their last two matches to La Soufriere Hikers and Fort Charlotte Strikers. This will be the last chance for the franchise to gain some momentum ahead of the playoffs.

Grenadines Divers have lost as many as five games while winning just two matches. Their qualification chances are hanging by a thread. The team needs to win the Tuesday game by a good margin to stay alive in the knockout race.

Ahead of the match between Grenadines Divers and Salt Pond Breakers; here is everything you need to know:

GRD vs SPB Telecast

Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers game will not be telecast in India.

GRD vs SPB Live Streaming

The Vincy Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GRD vs SPB Match Details

The match will be hosted at Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent at 9:30 pm IST on March 29, Tuesday.

GRD vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kadir Nedd

Vice-Captain: Kevin Abraham

Suggested Playing XI for GRD vs SPB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Hyron Shallow

Batters: Roland Cato, Kadir Nedd, Shem Browne

All-rounders: Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham

Bowlers: Wesrick Strough, Kadeem Alleyne, Benniton Stapleton, Imran Joseph, Ryan John

GRD vs SPB Probable XIs

Grenadines Divers: Roland Cato, Asif Hooper (c), Imran Joseph, Shem Browne, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie, Denson Hoyte, Vedol Edwards, Hyron Shallow (wk), Kevin Abraham, Wesrick Strough

Salt Pond Breakers: Ricavo Williams, Delorn Johnson (c), Rickford Walker, Ryan John, Kadir Nedd, Anson Latchman (wk), Atticus Browne, Daveian Barnum, Devonte McDowall, Kadeem Alleyne, Benniton Stapleton

