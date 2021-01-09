CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia: Great Bowler, Poor Athlete - Hilarious Memes Surface on Twitter After Ashwin Careless Run Out

Coming to day three of the third Test between India and Australia, the visitors were in a strong position at 96-2. But they gave away their advantage in just one session and were bundled out for a paltry 244. There were as many as three run outs in the innings, that cost India dear.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: WATCH - Rishabh Pant Hit on Elbow and Taken for Scans, Injury Concern for Jadeja too

The run out of R Ashwin has raised a lot of eyebrows, over his athleticism on the field. It all happened in the second session of the day, when Jadeja pushed for a quick single, but Ashwin was found wanting. It Looked like he gave up before making it to the crease, that left everyone shocked.

Here's what Twitter had to say after the dismissal:

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: 'Helped Nobody, Put the Team in a Hole' - Cheteshwar Pujara's Slowest 50 Divides Opinion

Meanwhile, India will be sweating on the fitness of Rishabh Pant, who has gone for scans after being hit on the left elbow while batting in the third Test in Sydney against Australia on Saturday. Wriddhiman Saha will keep wickets for India in Australia's second innings. Pant missed a short ball from Pat Cummins and was struck on the elbow. He was in visible pain and batted on for a brief while after being attended to by the physio. Pant started his innings well but lost his flow after the injury and eventually fell for 36 off 67 as India folded for 244 in reply to Australia's 338.

