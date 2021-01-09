- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
India vs Australia: Great Bowler, Poor Athlete - Hilarious Memes Surface on Twitter After Ashwin Careless Run Out
Coming to day three of the third Test between India and Australia, the visitors were in a strong position at 96-2. But they gave away their advantage in just one session and were bundled out for a paltry 244. There were as many as three run outs in the innings, that cost India dear.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 9, 2021, 10:52 AM IST
Coming to day three of the third Test between India and Australia, the visitors were in a strong position at 96-2. But they gave away their advantage in just one session and were bundled out for a paltry 244. There were as many as three run outs in the innings, that cost India dear.
ALSO READ - India vs Australia: WATCH - Rishabh Pant Hit on Elbow and Taken for Scans, Injury Concern for Jadeja too
The run out of R Ashwin has raised a lot of eyebrows, over his athleticism on the field. It all happened in the second session of the day, when Jadeja pushed for a quick single, but Ashwin was found wanting. It Looked like he gave up before making it to the crease, that left everyone shocked.
Here's what Twitter had to say after the dismissal:
In 2011, test match Vs West Indies at Wankhade, Ashwin managed a draw. But We might have won that test if he had been quick. He got run out on last ball of test match. Ashwin has improved on his bowling and batting but not on running between the wickets.— Abhijit Deshmukh (@iabhijitdesh) January 9, 2021
Ashwin While fielding/Running between the wickets #AUSvsIND #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/ZZfpIzSz9F— imagineer3.0 (@Imagineer31) January 9, 2021
Ashwin khud ki glti se out hua— Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) January 9, 2021
TBH that was a run, Ashwin was ball watching when It was Jaddu who was going towards danger end.— Mukesh Srivastwa (@marvelousmukesh) January 9, 2021
Really frustrated to see run out dismissals in test matches 😑😑😑It's already making huge impact in sydeny test match. #Ashwin #Vihari #IndvsAus Could have scored 300+ easily. India didn't utilise their chances 🙄😥— Naga Arjun (@Arjun_maddy) January 9, 2021
Test matches they won't do yoyo else Ashwin will never pass— Sree (@coolsreez) January 9, 2021
ALSO READ - India vs Australia: 'Helped Nobody, Put the Team in a Hole' - Cheteshwar Pujara's Slowest 50 Divides Opinion
Ashwin is very intelligent and smart bowler but a poor athlete— Gourav Shivhare (@Shivhare_Gourav) January 9, 2021
Meanwhile, India will be sweating on the fitness of Rishabh Pant, who has gone for scans after being hit on the left elbow while batting in the third Test in Sydney against Australia on Saturday. Wriddhiman Saha will keep wickets for India in Australia's second innings. Pant missed a short ball from Pat Cummins and was struck on the elbow. He was in visible pain and batted on for a brief while after being attended to by the physio. Pant started his innings well but lost his flow after the injury and eventually fell for 36 off 67 as India folded for 244 in reply to Australia's 338.
