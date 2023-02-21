'Great Dinner, Great Conversations': Sunil Gavaskar Catches up With His 1983 World Cup Winning Teammates in Delhi

India’s 1983 World Cup winning squad members had a rare union at Kapil Dev’s residence in Delhi recently. Several of these former cricketers have been serving their role in the commentary box during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Offering a glimpse into this mini-reunion, Sunil Gavaskar dropped a photo featuring his former teammates- Kapil , Ravi Shastri, Madan Lal, Sunil Valson and Kirti Azad.

Gavaskar captioned the post, “Wonderful to catch up with the Delhi boys of the ‘83 World Cup team at skipper Kapil’s home. Celebrated India’s win in the Delhi Test. Great dinner, great conversations and a great evening."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Gavaskar (@gavaskarsunilofficial)

The post evoked quite an interest from fans who rushed to the comment section to share their reactions. “It is bound to happen Great when Great people met,” a fan wrote while another referred to the strong bond among these former players and said, “This camaraderie one can’t see in the 2011 WC winning team. 83 team bonds well stay together that’s the ideal example of team bonding even after 40 years.”

A user termed the cricketers-turned-commentators the “history makers of Indian Cricket.”

The Indian cricket team, under the leadership of Kapil, lifted the coveted World Cup trophy for the first time on June 25, 1983.

It was a remarkable feat for India considering their team wasn’t counted among the favourites for the title. However, a gutsy campaign led the Indian brigade to overcome the mighty two-time defending champions West Indies in the final.

Fast forwarding the clock to the present, Rohit Sharma-led India has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The dominance of Indian spinners continues on home pitches.

Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja is looks nearly unplayable as the left-arm spinner has caused the majority of the damage.

He has already bagged as many as 17 wickets in the first two Tests. He recorded his career-best Test spell of 7/42 during the Delhi Test which India won inside three days.

The third Test of the four-match series is set to begin on March 1 in Indore.

While the spinners have been on top of their game, Indian batters will be hoping to contribute more. India has been struggling with the loss of early wickets and will be hoping to ensure a good start.

Get the latest Cricket News here