'Great Friendships Should Remain Intact': Ex-India Batter Feels IPL Will Miss Dhoni-Raina Camaraderie

Veteran all-rounder Suresh Raina not bagging an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract at the mega auctions continues to draw the attention of people cricket fraternity. Former India batter Vinod Kambli is the latest individual to join the bandwagon who believes that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will miss the camaraderie between ‘Mr. IPL’ and captain MS Dhoni.

Raina, who has scored more than 5000 runs in 205 IPL matches, registered himself at a base price of Rs 2 crore. Unfortunately, he couldn’t find a buyer. The most surprising aspect was CSK not bidding for their highest scorer at the auctions.

Taking to Indian microblogging site Koo, Kambli wrote, “Suresh Raina #chinnathala who played for Chennai and has been a prolific scorer goes unsold at IPL. We will miss him at the league and he deserves to get a good farewell. IPL will surely miss the camaraderie between Dhoni and Raina. Great friendships should remain intact. #thala and #chinnathala irreplaceable for Chennai.”

Meanwhile, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath opened up not going for Raina at the auctions.

“Raina has been one of the most consistent performers for CSK for the last 12 years. Of course, it was very difficult for us, not to have Raina but at the same time, you should also understand that the team composition depends on the form and kind of team which any team would like to have so that’s one of the reasons why we thought he may not fit into this team,” he said.

Raina has scored 5,615 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 35.31. He also registered 768 runs in the longest format of the game with his highest score being 120.

