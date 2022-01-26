'Great Opportunity For Virat Kohli to Prove Why He's The Best Batter in The World'

Spin legend Shane Warne is optimistic about Virat Kohli returning to his best soon enough since he’s now free of the captaincy burden. Inside the past four months, Kohli has stepped away from India captaincy with Rohit Sharma taking over in white-ball cricket while the hunt for his successor in Tests continues.

While it was his own decision to quit as the T20I and Test captain, the team management decided to put Rohit in complete charge of limited-overs cricket since the selectors didn’t like the idea of split captaincy.

Warne was surprised by Kohli’s decision but feels that it’s a tough task to lead India across formats and continue to bat at a high level too.

“I was a little surprised like everyone," Warne told Hindustan Times. “Virat has been a wonderful captain for India but it’s also very tough with the expectations of over a billion people. It’s going to be really tough for him… I don’t think anyone could captain India for a long period of time in all forms of the game and continue to bat at a higher level."

There was a time when Kohli was peeling off centuries for fun and it seemed a high probability that he would surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most international tons (100) in record time. However, it’s been 24 months since Kohli last scored a century in any format of the game.

Not that he’s been out of form though. Kohli has been consistently hitting fifties but the three-figure score has remained elusive. However, Warne feels that sine the extra-burden of captaincy has been removed, the batter will be able to play with a free mind and start hitting hundreds again.

“So I think it’s a great opportunity now for Virat to go back and prove to himself and everyone why he is the best batter in the world. And hope he can concentrate on his batting and start making hundreds in all forms of the game again. I hope that’s what happens. He has inspired his teammates. India have played a fantastic brand of cricket and let’s hope that continues," Warne, Test cricket’s second most prolific wicket-taker, said.

“There is just so much expectation. It’s so difficult to be captain of India in all forms of the game and then play the IPL as well. Everyone looks for him to comment, to be the leader so I’m looking forward to watching Virat bat now. Get someone else to take the captaincy, let someone else do all that and allow Virat getting back to being the best in the world. I’m really looking forward to that," he added.

