Great Teams Have Healthy Competition..I Will Be Ready When Opportunity Comes: Abhimanyu Easwaran

Abhimanyu Easwaran has been picked in India's squad for UK where he will be among the stand by.

Bengal cricketer Abhimanyu Easwaran had his fair share on the sidelines. Like he did when England came calling three months ago as he was picked in the side for training puprose. The 25-year-old made the best of it as he learnt from the best in the business. Picking up brains from the likes of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma. Finally, Abhimanyu’s time has arrived as he is picked in India’s squad bound for UK. Although he has been picked as a ‘standby’ he is not deterred from dreaming big, which he always did.

“I was with the team from the first two Tests. Watching Virat, Rohit, Pujara and Rahane, who have scored a lot of runs for the country, the biggest takeaway was their intensity during practice and how detailed they are regarding the little things before a Test match, which I had heard about but never seen it,” he told Hindustan Times.

Abhimanyu has 4401 runs from 64 first-class matches, averaging close to 44 with 13 centuries. He came into the limelight in the 2018-19 season, where he smashed 861 runs from just 6 Ranji Trophy matches at an average of 95.66. It included a double century against Punjab apart from two other scores in excess of 180. By the start of the next season, he made a century in the Duleep Trophy final, and a double ton against the visiting Sri Lankans in Bangalore. But even then he knows breaking into this Indian team is not easy, but he is not complaining as long as there is healthy competition.

“It’s great to have healthy competition in the team. It’s always said that if a team has good bench strength, that means the team is doing really well. We’ve reached the World Test Championship final, and it shows that we’ve got a great team, and in all great teams, there is healthy competition. My only goal is to improve as a player and be ready if an opportunity comes my way,” he said.

India play the WTC final at Lord’s in June and then take on England in five match series starting in August.

