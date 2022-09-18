'Great to be back in India, Can't Wait to See All The Fans': Pat Cummins Looking Forward to India T20Is

Reigning T20I world champions Australia are in India for a three-match series that starts next week and their star bowler Pat Cummins is hoping for packed stadiums having visited the country for the first time since covid pandemic upended the world in 2020.

“Great to be back in India for the first time since COVID. Can’t wait to see all the fans. They are always crazy over here. Hopefully some packed stadiums here, It’s always a lot of fun. You feel like a billion people are watching, so I can’t wait for it,” Cummins told cricket.com.au.

Also Read: ‘Didn’t See Any of That Tournament, Think Virat Kohli Scored a Hundred’

Meanwhile, all set for his much-anticipated international debut against India, Singapore-born Australian hard-hitting batter Tim David has made everyone excited including Cummins.

A sought-after power-hitter in franchise cricket, the 6-feet 5-inches batter caught the headlines when five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians snapped him for Rs 8.25 crore at the IPL 2022 auction.

“We are here in Mohali, we just had our first training session as a team out there on the oval. Really good session, Great to see the new face, on his first ever Aussie tour — Tim David around. He hit a lot of long balls. I can’t wait to see him in action,” Cummins told cricket.com.au after Saturday’s practice session.

With Marcus Stoinis ruled out because of a side strain, the 26-year-old David looks set for his Australian debut. At the nets, he was seen whacking the balls all around the park.

In a forgettable season where MI finished at the bottom of the table, David showed glimpses of his power-hitting, scoring 186 runs at a strike rate of 216.28.

Terming him the “X factor”, the Australian Test skipper further said: “(He) goes about it slightly differently, so look forward to it.”

“Great to see David get his chance. He has been right up there with the best in the world, batting in the middle-order of T20 cricket is a really tough spot to bat,” Cummins later said in a virtual media interaction.

Also Read: Shami Out of Australia T20Is, Umesh Named Replacement

“You see most run-scorers are opening the batting or batting in the top-order. It is hard to be consistent when there are spin bowlers bowling and he has been fantastic. If he gets his chance, hopefully he can continue doing what he has been doing in the domestic T20 league,” he added.

With PTI Inputs

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here