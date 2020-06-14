With football giants Barcelona defeating Mallorca 4-0 in the La Liga, India head coach Ravi Shastri tweeted out the same, and said it's great to see Barcelona alive and kicking.
It was only last week that the league restarted, after it went to a halt due to the coronavirus. Shastri shared photos from the match and tweeted, "Great to see a great team back on the park alive and kicking Soccer ball -
@FCBarcelona."
Great to see a great team back on the park alive and kicking ⚽️ - @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/7KX3SFNs2p— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 14, 2020
Great to see a great team back on the park alive and kicking ⚽️ - @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/7KX3SFNs2p
As far as the match is concerned, Lionel Messi's Barcelona registered a thumping 4-0 win over Real Mallorca to resume the title challenge.
Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona got back to action in the best way possible.
After three months away because of the coronavirus pandemic, Barca exploded into the lead with just 64 seconds played when Arturo Vidal headed in and Martin Braithwaite struck a second from a Messi headed assist.
Jordi Alba latched onto a Messi pass to add a third but not before play was briefly stopped by a pitch invader, who was able to run on, despite the match being closed to fans.
Messi then scored a fourth in injury time for his 25th goal of the season.
"I'm happy because starting like this is an enormous boost for what's to come," said Barcelona coach Quique Setien.
Victory extends Barca's advantage at the top of La Liga to five points over Real Madrid, who can reduce the gap back to two when they restart at home to Eibar on Sunday.
La Liga's first match back came on Thursday between Sevilla and Real Betis, with teams scheduled to each play their remaining 11 matches of the season in less than six weeks.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Great to See Barcelona Alive and Kicking: Ravi Shastri on La Liga Return
With football giants Barcelona defeating Mallorca 4-0 in the La Liga, India head coach Ravi Shastri tweeted out the same, and said it's great to see Barcelona alive and kicking.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings