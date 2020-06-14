Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Great to See Barcelona Alive and Kicking: Ravi Shastri on La Liga Return

With football giants Barcelona defeating Mallorca 4-0 in the La Liga, India head coach Ravi Shastri tweeted out the same, and said it's great to see Barcelona alive and kicking.

Cricketnext Staff |June 14, 2020, 12:14 PM IST
Great to See Barcelona Alive and Kicking: Ravi Shastri on La Liga Return

With football giants Barcelona defeating Mallorca 4-0 in the La Liga, India head coach Ravi Shastri tweeted out the same, and said it's great to see Barcelona alive and kicking.

It was only last week that the league restarted, after it went to a halt due to the coronavirus. Shastri shared photos from the match and tweeted, "Great to see a great team back on the park alive and kicking Soccer ball -

@FCBarcelona."

As far as the match is concerned, Lionel Messi's Barcelona registered a thumping 4-0 win over Real Mallorca to resume the title challenge.

Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona got back to action in the best way possible.

After three months away because of the coronavirus pandemic, Barca exploded into the lead with just 64 seconds played when Arturo Vidal headed in and Martin Braithwaite struck a second from a Messi headed assist.

Jordi Alba latched onto a Messi pass to add a third but not before play was briefly stopped by a pitch invader, who was able to run on, despite the match being closed to fans.

Messi then scored a fourth in injury time for his 25th goal of the season.

"I'm happy because starting like this is an enormous boost for what's to come," said Barcelona coach Quique Setien.

Victory extends Barca's advantage at the top of La Liga to five points over Real Madrid, who can reduce the gap back to two when they restart at home to Eibar on Sunday.

La Liga's first match back came on Thursday between Sevilla and Real Betis, with teams scheduled to each play their remaining 11 matches of the season in less than six weeks.

barcelonacoronavirusOff The FieldRavi Shastri

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more