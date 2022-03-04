'Greatest Modern Day Player': Netizens Hail Rishabh Pant For His Blistering Knock against SL in Mohali

Rishabh Pant has often been scrutinised for the way he bats in Test cricket. Once he gets going, he tries to go after almost every bowler in the opposition. But one cannot deny the fact that his flamboyant batting in the longest format of the game is a treat for the cricket fans to watch. Something similar was on display when the 24-year-old batted against the Sri Lankan bowling attack in the first Test at IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Around 5000 people had arrived at the venue to cheer for Virat Kohli on his 100th Test match. But they returned to their respective homes after witnessing a whirl winding innings by Rishabh Pant.

4 sixes and 9 boundaries came off his bat. He was especially brutal when it came to going after left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya, who was taken for 22 in one over. Pant hammered Sri Lankan bowlers into submission with an enthralling 96 as the hosts reached a commanding 357 for 6 on the opening day of the first Test.

At the same time social media was flooded by reactions. People from the cricket fraternity heaped massive praise on the wicketkeeper-batter who spiced up the Test match in Mohali. Here are some of the reactions.

Absolutely love watching @RishabhPant17 !! A player who you can’t love .. don’t want to miss a ball he faces .. no idea what’s going on his head .. but it’s always a must watch .. I reckon he is the greatest modern day player entertainer ., #INDvSL— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 4, 2022

Rishabh Pant is one hell of an exciting cricketer!— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 4, 2022

#RishabhPant breathes life into our game.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 4, 2022

8️⃣th half-century in Tests for Rishabh Pant. 👏🏻👏🏻An important innings to help #TeamIndia push for a big 1st innings total. #PlayBold #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/cR4SEXR6jB — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 4, 2022

If assaulting opposition bowlers is an art then Rishabh Pant is a Picasso of it. pic.twitter.com/ICpqnTwwVx— Shivani Shukla 🏏 (@iShivani_Shukla) March 4, 2022

One couldn’t but feel for the young man who looked completely devastated after another near-miss, the fifth time that he has gotten out in the 90s. he was cleaned up by Suranga Lakmal for 96.

The walk back to the pavilion took an eternity as it seemed that one would need someone to drag him out. But coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma’s decision to send him at number five to bring in the left-hander’s advantage against a left-arm spinner, had paid the rich dividends they were hoping for.

