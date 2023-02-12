WATCH: Player Mixes Cricket with Football to Complete a Boundary Catch, Sachin & Others are Stunned

Fondness for the gentlemen’s game in India is no longer unknown. At the same time, the prevalence of social media has helped local-level cricket flourish and garner attention from people worldwide. Nowadays, tennis-ball tournaments are being live-streamed across digital platforms and you never know, when a particular clip of a particular stream would go viral and garner views in millions.

One such video from a local-level tournament has recently attracted many eyeballs. A fielder could be seen redefining the act of taking a catch after juggling it over the boundary line. We have often seen players going outside the field to complete a catch, usually pushing the ball back inside the playing area. However, the boy in the viral video mixes a bit of soccer in his game and unleashes a bicycle kick to send the ball inside the boundary line. One of his teammates grabs the ball and thus, the process of dismissal comes full circle.

The video, shared by a handle called District Cricket, has caught the attention of some renowned international cricketers. On Sunday, former England captain Michael Vaughan shared the video from his account, calling it the “greatest catch of all time.”

Surely the greatest catch of all time … 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZJFp1rbZ3B— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 12, 2023

Former India batting great Sachin Tendulkar also shared the video, stating, “This is what happens when you bring a guy who also knows how to play football!!”

This is what happens when you bring a guy who also knows how to play football!! ⚽️ 🏏 😂 https://t.co/IaDb5EBUOg— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 12, 2023

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham retweeted the video, quoting, “Absolutely outstanding.”

This act of taking catches has often sparked controversies, be it done at the international level or in domestic games. Recently, Australia’s Michael Nesser’s catch in a Big Bash League game became a matter of discussion and questions were raised after the batter was given out.

As a result, the Marylebone Cricket Club, the custodian of the Laws of Cricket, came up with an explanation. The statement referred to Law no. 19.5, Fielder grounded beyond the boundary.

👏 Quite a few questions have emerged following this outstanding bit of fielding in the @BBL.@Gmaxi_32 provides expert commentary as to why this indeed was Out.See here for the Law: https://t.co/A1dNCFU9vo#MCCLawspic.twitter.com/OppIx2ufa6 — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) January 1, 2023

Its sub-part, Law 19.5.2 states: “A fielder who is not in contact with the ground is considered to be grounded beyond the boundary if his/her final contact with the ground, before his/her first contact with the ball after it has been delivered by the bowler, was not entirely within the boundary.”

