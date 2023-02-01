'Greatness ki Shuruat ka Waqt Haseen Hota Hai': Gill Smashes Maiden T20I Ton and Twitter Can't Keep Calm

Shubman Gill once again altered the batting record books on Wednesday during the third and final T20I against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. The 23-year-old batter from Punjab entered the elite list of Indian batters to score a century in the shortest format of the game. Gill notched up his maiden T20I hundred off just 54 deliveries, becoming the seventh Indian player to do so.

Gill may have started innings a bit slower but the way he ended was simply commendable. After notching up his fifty, the youngster shifted gear and started dealing in boundaries and sixes. He featured in two major partnerships, an 80-run stand for the second wicket with Rahul Tripathi and a 103-run stand for the fourth with skipper Hardik Pandya, to help India set New Zealand a stiff target of 235 runs.

Gill carried his bat and returned unbeaten on 126 off just 63 deliveries. During his stay at the crease, he smashed a total of 7 maximums and 12 boundaries and maintained a strike-rate of 200. While the entire dressing room gave him grand welcome after the end of the Indian innings, social media was flooded with reactions from the netizens.

Sachin paaji ,virat ,Rohit and now one and only Shubman gill ! high quality batting— Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) February 1, 2023

Greatness ki shuruat ka waqt bahot haseen hota hai…— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 1, 2023

One player all formats @ShubmanGill— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 1, 2023

Outstanding batting , great batting wicket for sure but NZ bowling has been not the best. #INDvsNZ— Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) February 1, 2023

in front of the 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣K Crowd! Gill #INDvNZ #WhistlePodu— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 1, 2023

Stat Alert - Shubman Gill now has the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/8cNZdcPIpF— BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2023

What a knock by Shubman Gill, 126* runs from just 63 balls, the future has started for India.Take a bow, Prince. pic.twitter.com/xhe6fr3vbF — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 1, 2023

The future of India - Shubman Gill.pic.twitter.com/RgYwqpHDfT— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 1, 2023

Shubman Gill in internationals:- A century in all formats.- Youngest with a 200 in ODIs.- Youngest with a century in all formats.- Youngest Indian with a T20i century.- Highest T20i individual score for India.- Joint most runs in a 3 match ODI series. - He’s just 23…!! pic.twitter.com/qoEUgkEgRN — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 1, 2023

I was very keen to see how Shubman Gill converts that solid start into a big finish. This is a fabulous innings. That second fifty is just out of this world— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 1, 2023

- The youngest India batter to score an ODI double hundred- The youngest India batter to score a T20I hundred- The highest individual score by an Indian batter in T20I cricketTake a bow, Shubman Gill #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/I0BeQsQ4u6 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 1, 2023

Critics can keep wondering if #Shubmangill is all format player and he can just score and ! pic.twitter.com/c3VgllBNLw— Vimal कुमार (@Vimalwa) February 1, 2023

Kohli already knew that Shubman Gill is a special talent .pic.twitter.com/UQiYnvV8aG— SUPRVIRAT (@ishant_tweetz) February 1, 2023

Hardik: The world’s greatest batter Sachin is in the stadium todayShubman Gill: pic.twitter.com/e6LNl7je1Y — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 1, 2023

Shubman Gill also became the 5th Indian batter to score a century across formats. He has made it to the list comprising the likes of Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

Shubman Gill’s 126 not-out is also the highest score by an Indian against New Zealand in T20Is. Also, Shubman has gone past Virat Kohli’s tally of 122 not-out against Afghanistan to set the record for highest individual score by an Indian batter in the shortest format of the game.

