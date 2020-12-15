Green To Make Test Debut V India If He Passes Medical Test

Allrounder Cameron Green is set to make his test debut for Australia in the seriesopening daynight match against India this week if he passes a fitness test.

ADELAIDE, Australia: Allrounder Cameron Green is set to make his test debut for Australia in the series-opening day-night match against India this week if he passes a fitness test.

Australia coach Justin Langer said the 21-year-old allrounder will be picked provided he passes the concussion protocols following his head knock in a tour match last week.

He had another test this morning that we got good news on, Langer told reporters before Australias practice session Tuesday.

The four-test series starts Thursday at the Adelaide Oval and Langers batting lineup is far from settled. A groin strain for veteran opener David Warner, a mild concussion for up-and-coming opener Will Pucovski and Joe Burns run of poor form have exposed a potential issue for Australia at the top of the order.

Marcus Harris has been added to the Australia squad in Adelaide and could open with Matthew Wade, who bats in the middle order and is backup wicketkeeper for captain Tim Paine.

Langer hasn’t rule out Burns but acknowledged that the incumbent test opener’s 62 runs from nine first-class innings has put pressure on his spot in the team.

Ive been talking to Joe … Ive been privately and publicly backing Joe in the whole time, Langer said. Hes a very good player. You dont lose your talent overnight.

He also understands that runs are the greatest currency for any player. Hes been light on.

Well get eyes on him today, see how hes going … well make a decision on who is going to open in the next day or so.

Langer rejected speculation that No. 3 Marnus Labuschagne would move up the order to open and indicated Wade was a more likely option to move depending on what was best for the team.

Hes tough, mentally tough and physically tough, Langer said of Wade. Hes got good footwork. He can counter attack like David Warner does and a lot of the great openers do. He can definitely do it.”

Australia and India finished all square in the limited-overs portion of the tour, with Australia winning the ODI series and India winning the Twenty20 series.

India skipper Virat Kohli lead his team in the series-opener, the first day-night test between the teams, but then return to India to be with his wife, who is expecting the couples first child in January.

The remaining three tests will be played in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

India won the series here in 2018 for its first test series win in Australia.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports