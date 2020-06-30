Greg Chappell Didn't Spoil my Career, Easier to Make Him a Punching Bag: Irfan Pathan
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has spilled the beans over who was behind his promotion to number three in the batting order. It is widely believed that Greg Chappell, with malicious intent of spoiling Pathan's career, promoted him in the batting order, but as it turns out, it was Sachin Tendulkar's decision to do so.
