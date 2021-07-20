Greg Chappell Heaps Praise on Prithvi Shaw For Improved Technique

Former India cricket coach Greg Chappell has heaped praises on opener Prithvi Shaw who surprised one and all with his explosive innings against Sri Lanka during the first ODI in Colombo on Sunday. Shaw, whose footwork seems to be a much-debated topic, was looking his comfortable best in the first game against hosts Sri Lanka. His blazing knock of 43 in just 24 balls kicked off India’s chase of 263 which the Men in Blue achieved comfortably with 80 balls to spare.

According to Times of India, Chappell, who saw the highlights of Shaw’s innings, sent him a personal message and told the 21-year-old that his “initial movements are now perfect”. The former Australian captain has also taken note of Shaw’s improved batting technique.

Chappell added that the improved movements now give Shaw better access to deliveries, including full balls, and provide him better bat strength.

Chappell further noted that Shaw’s position at ball release is also perfect. The ex-India coach pointed at Shaw’s attention towards his shot when he was on 22 runs, and said the side-on replay shows the at-release position very well when he hit the ball for a cover drive.

Confirming the SMS to Shaw, Chappell said the India opener has definitely worked on himself and looks really good.

Shaw’s batting had come under scrutiny after his under par performances during India’s tour of Australia. Shaw showed glimpses of his form during the first edition of the IPL 2021. It seems he is now confident, both of his footwork and batting.

Greg Chappel, a Australian legend, played 87 Tests and 74 ODIs during his international career. He scored 7,100 in the longer format and raked in 2331 runs in the white-ball game.

