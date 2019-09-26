Greg Chappell Retires as Australia Selector and Talent Manager

Greg Chappell's tenure as national selector and talent manager will conclude at the end of this month, Cricket Australia confirmed on Thursday (September 26).
Chappell, 71, had been CA's national talent manager for the past nine years apart from being a selector. The board will now look for a replacement selector while former wicketkeeper Graham Manou will take as national talent and pathway manager. Manou has played one Test for Australia.
Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts was rich in praise of Chappell's contribution to Australian cricket.
"Greg has had a profound and positive impact on cricket for generations," Roberts said.
"Greg was one of the finest players in the history of International cricket. Additionally, as a captain, coach, selector and mentor, Greg has been a true pioneer and innovator.
"His passion and commitment to the game are clear to anyone who has interacted with him and Australian cricket is all the stronger for his involvement."
Chappell had played 87 Tests and 74 ODIs for Australia in a career that lasted 14 years beginning 1970. He has also bee involved actively with junior cricket in Australia. Chappell was also India's coach between 2005 and 2007.
Meanwhile, Ricky Ponting has called for the Test captain to be included in the selection panel. The current selection committee consists of chairman Trevor Hohns, coach Justin Langer and outgoing Chappell.
"I said when I was playing, as captain I was desperate to be an actual selector,” Ponting told cricket.com.au.
"More (for) communication reasons than anything else, it wasn't because I didn't always get the team I wanted. To be accountable and to be able to communicate well among your players, I thought it was vital that the captain could pass on his views to the players directly."
