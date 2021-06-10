Greg Chappell Taught India How Ace The Chase in ODI Cricket: Suresh Raina Writes in Memoir 'Believe'

CricketNext

Indore, INDIA: Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid (L) and Suresh Raina (2R) are watched by coach Greg Chappell (R) as they pose with trophy after winning the series after the final One Day International (ODI) cricket match between India and England at The Usha Raje Cricket Ground in Indore, 15 April 2006. Sreesanth took six wickets for 55 runs in his ten overs. India defeated England by seven wickets in the match to wrap up the series 5-1. (Photo credit should read PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images

Under Chappell, India won 17 ODIs on the trot -- from September 2, 2005, to 18 May 2006, while chasing with Rahul Dravid as captain.

When Greg Chappell was India coach he taught the team how to win One-day Internationals while chasing targets, former India all-rounder Suresh has said.

“I think somewhere along the line, despite all the controversies around his coaching career, he taught India how to win and the importance of winning," Suresh Raina has written in his upcoming autobiography ‘Believe - What Life and Cricket Taught me’.

“We were all playing well at that point, but I remember him stressing a lot on breaking down run chases at batting meetings," he wrote.

Raina was among the players who Chappell seemed to have trusted. He, in fact, made his ODI debut on Chappell’s first series as in-charge, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. Although Raina failed to score in Dambulla, the left-hander went on to play 226 ODIs, scoring 5,615 runs at 35.31 and bagging 36 wickets with his spin.

Under Chappell, India won 17 ODIs on the trot — from September 2, 2005, to 18 May 2006, while chasing with Rahul Dravid as captain.

June 10, 2021