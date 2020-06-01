Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Greg Chappell's Charity Responsible for Feeding 44,000 Homeless

Former Australia captain and ex-team India coach Greg Chappell is in the news once again, but for a good reason this time around. The 73-year-old's breakfast charity has been feeding over 44,000 homeless everyday.

Cricketnext Staff |June 1, 2020, 8:52 AM IST
With the help of over 300 volunteers, The Chappell Foundation, helps feed thousands of homeless people in Brisbane their morning meals—tea/coffee, sandwiches, biscuits, soup and fruits.

"Hunger is not seasonal. We co-organise breakfast for them all year round. Our volunteers work tirelessly everyday," Chappell told Mid-day.

The food distribution system was inspired by Louisa Toogood (1903 to 1993), a charity worker, who served the people of Brisbane.

According to the Australian Dictionary of Biography, "In October 1970, Toogood began driving her 1954 Morris Minor [car] around city streets each morning, offering coffee and snacks to needy men and women who slept rough."

Chappell goes on to say that the money collected is only spent on food for the needy. All the other expenses are borne by Foundation members which include former Prime Minister John Howard, Chappell's teammate Dennis Lillee and tennis star Pat Rafter.

