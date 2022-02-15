GRI vs BJA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For European Cricket League T10 2022, February 15, 5:30 PM IST Griffins vs Bjorvika

GRI vs BJA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Griffins and Bjorvika: Griffins will square off against Bjorvika in the eighth match of the European Cricket League T10 2022. The two teams are doing well in the tournament and are thus likely to continue their exemplary performance on Tuesday as well.

Griffins are second in the Group B points table. They kickstarted their campaign with a victory over Brigade by 53 runs. Luke Le Tissier smacked 50 runs as Griffins posted a total of 129 runs in their ten overs. In the second innings also, Luke delivered an outstanding performance as he picked four wickets to restrict the opposition to 76.

On the other hand, Bjorvika started off on a contrasting note. They lost their first game to Royal Tigers by 36 runs after failing to chase a total of 129. The team quickly made amends and registered their first victory by defeating Zagreb Sokol by seven wickets. With two points, they are placed in a position below Griffins.

Ahead of the match between Griffins and Bjorvika; here is everything you need to know:

GRI vs BJA Telecast

GRI vs BJA match will not be telecast in India.

GRI vs BJA Live Streaming

The Griffins vs Bjorvika game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

GRI vs BJA Match Details

The Griffins vs Bjorvika contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 5:30 PM IST on February 15, Tuesday.

GRI vs BJA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sufyan Saleem,

Vice-Captain: David Hooper

Suggested Playing XI for GRI vs BJA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Usman Haider

Batters: Daniel Le Messurier, Muhammad Afzaal, David Hooper, Sufyan Saleem, Mohammad Qamar Ejaz

Allrounders: Adam Martel, Luke Le Tissier

Bowlers: Farkh Rasool, Khurram Shahzad, Luke Bichard

GRI vs BJA Probable XIs

Griffins: Adam Martel, Jorden Martel, Glenn Le Tissier, Luke Bichard, Rob Thompson, Dane Mullen, Daniel Le Messurier, Ben Fitchet, Luke Le Tissier, Damian Wallen, David Hooper

Bjorvika: Syed Waseem Abbas, Zahid Ashraf, Sufyan Saleem, Mohammad Waheed Anjum, Muhammad Ayaz Bhatti, Farkh Rasool, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Qamar Ejaz, Muhammad Afzaal, Usman Haider, Malik Usman-Arif

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here