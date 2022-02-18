GRI vs BJA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for European Cricket League T10 2022 match, February 18, 03:30 PM IST

GRI vs BJA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Griffins and Bjorvika: Griffins and Bjorvika will be fighting for survival as they play feature in the second Eliminator match of the European Cricket League. This is the crucial game for both the teams as the winner will proceed further in the league while the loser will have to bid adieu to their dream of winning the trophy.

Griffins were underwhelming in their two playoff games. They lost both their games to Royal Tigers and Brigade by eight wickets and seven runs. The two back-to-back losses must have hampered the team’s confidence. However, they should focus on bouncing back to capitalize on the second chance provided to them.

Bjorvika, on the other hand, are coming after securing a win against Indo-Bulgarian. After finishing fourth in the league stage, the team played the second eliminator against the winner of the first eliminator game. Bjorvika were excellent in the game as the bowlers breathed fire on the 22-yard pitch.

Ahead of the match between Griffins and Bjorvika; here is everything you need to know:

GRI vs BJA Telecast

GRI vs BJA match will not be telecasted in India.

GRI vs BJA Live Streaming

The Griffins vs Bjorvika game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

GRI vs BJA Match Details

The Griffins vs Bjorvika contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 03:30 PM IST on February 18, Friday.

GRI vs BJA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Daniel Le Messurier

Vice-Captain- Muhammad Afzaal

Suggested Playing XI for GRI vs BJA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Usman Haider

Batters: David Hooper, Sufyan Saleem, Daniel Le Messurier, Mohammad Qamar Ejaz, Muhammad Afzaal

All-rounders: Adam Martel, Luke Le Tissier

Bowlers: Khurram Shahzad, Farkh Rasool, Luke Bichard

GRI vs BJA Probable XIs:

Griffins: Glenn Le Tissier, Adam Martel, Jorden Martel, Luke Bichard, Rob Thompson, Dane Mullen, Luke Le Tissier, Damian Wallen, David Hooper, Daniel Le Messurier, Ben Fitchet

Bjorvika: Muhammad Afzaal, Syed Waseem Abbas, Zahid Ashraf, Sufyan Saleem, Mohammad Waheed Anjum, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Qamar Ejaz, Usman Haider, Malik Usman-Arif, Muhammad Ayaz Bhatti, Farkh Rasool

