GRN vs SKB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for VCA T20 2021, October 8, 09:00 am IST

GRN vs SKB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s VCA T20 2021 Match between VCA Green vs VCA Sky Blue: In the seventh match of the VCA T20 2021, VCA Green will lock horns with VCA Sky Blue on Friday, October 8, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha. The match between VCA Sky Blue and VCA Green is scheduled to start at 09:00 am (IST). Even though this match will not be broadcasted in India, fans can check the regular updates from this encounter on the FanCode app and its website.

So far, VCA Green have played two matches, winning one and losing another. They currently occupy the third spot in the table with four points.VCA Green are coming into this game after hammering VCA Yellow by 37 runs in their previous match.

Meanwhile, VCA Sky Blue are placed at the second last spot in the points table after two games. VCA Sky Blue is yet to open its account on the points table.

In their previous games, VCA Sky Blue were beaten at the hands of VCA Blue.

Here is everything you need to know about the fifth match of VCA T20 2021, which will be played between VCA Green and VCA Sky Blue:

GRN vs SKB Telecast

The match between GRN vs SKB is not televised in India

GRN vs SKB Live Streaming

The match between GRN vs SKB can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

GRN vs SKB Match Details

The match between VCA Green and VCA Sky Blue will be played on Friday, October 8 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur. The VCA T20 2021 match between GRN and SKB will start at 09:00 am (IST).

GRN vs SKB captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Ravi Jangid

Vice-captain: Harsh Dubey

GRN vs SKB Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Dharmender Ahlawat

Batters: Shreeyog Pawar, Mohit Kale, Sanjay Raghunath, Saurabh Thubrikar

All-rounders: Harsh Dubey, Ravi Jangid

Bowlers: Deepak Jangid, Rajneesh Gurbani, Siddesh Neral, Suniket Bingewar

GRN vs SKB probable playing XI:

VCA Green Predicted Playing XI: Shreeyog Pawar, Tushar Gill, Atharva Taide (c), Harsh Dubey, Sanket Subhedar, Rajneesh Gurbani, Manan Dosi, Deepak Jangid, Dharmender Ahlawat (wk), Shubham Dubey, Kedar Jagtap

VCA Sky Blue Predicted Playing XI: Rushabh Rathod, Sanjay Raghunath, Saurabh Thubrikar, Yash Rathod-II (wk), Mohit Kale, Nayan Chavan, Ravi Jangid, Rahul Dongarwar, Siddesh Neral, Gaurav Dhoble, Suniket Bingewar

