GRN vs YLW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for VCA T20 2021, October 6, 09:00 am IST

GRN vs YLW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s VCA T20 2021 Match between VCA Green vs VCA Yellow: In the third fixture of the VCA T20 2021, VCA Green will be up against VCA Yellow on Wednesday, October 6. The match between VCA Green and VCA Yellow will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur and it is slated to kick off at 09:00 am (IST).

Even though the match between VCA Green and VCA Yellow is not broadcasted in India, fans can track the live scoreboard on the Fan code app.

This is VCA Yellow’s first match of the tournament and they will look to start their campaign on a winning note. On the other hand, this VCA Green’s second game in the tournament.

The VCA T20 event is organized by Vidarbha Cricket Association to give their youngsters an opportunity to prove their mantle and book their spot in the senior team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Here is everything you need to know about the third match of VCA T20 2021 between VCA Green and VCA Yellow:

GRN vs YLW Telecast

The match between GRN vs YLW is not televised in India

GRN vs YLW Live Streaming

The match between GRN vs YLW can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

GRN vs YLW Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, October 6 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur. The GRN vs YLW match will start at 09:00 am (IST).

GRN vs YLW captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Atharva Taide

Vice-captain: Shubham Dubey

GRN vs YLW Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Dharmender Ahlawat, Akshay Wadkar

Batters: Shubham Dubey, Shreeyog Pawar, Avesh Sheikh, Siddhesh Dandewar

All-rounders: Atharva Taide

Bowlers: Sanket Subhedar, Rajneesh Gurbani, Shivam Deshmukh, Aditya Thakare

GRN vs YLW probable playing XI:

VCA Green Predicted Playing XI: Dharmender Ahlawat (wk), Shubham Dubey, Manan Dos, Atharva Taide ©, Aman Khan, Sanket Subhedar, Shreeyog Pawar, Harsh Dubey, Kedar Jagtap, Ketan Alsi, Rajneesh Gurbani.

VCA Yellow Predicted Playing XI: Avesh Sheikh, Mahish Ahuja, Aniruddha Choudhari, Lalit Yadav, Akshay Wadkar (WK), Aditya Thakare, Ganesh Bhosle, Mehul Raikwar, Shivam Deshmukh, Siddhesh Dandewar, Tushar Kadu

