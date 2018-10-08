Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Group Captain Tendulkar Conveys Wishes on IAF's 86th Anniversary

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 8, 2018, 5:08 PM IST
Among those present at a grand parade to mark the 86th Indian Air Force day at the Hindon Air Force Station outside New Delhi on Monday was legendary Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. In 2010, Tendulkar was conferred with an honorary rank of Group Captain by the India Air Force (IAF) under the provision of granting honorary rank by armed forces to personalities acknowledging their contribution towards the country.

He had become the first sportsperson to be awarded such an honour by IAF.

Present in his uniform as Group Captain, the former cricketer took part in the ceremony and later took to Twitter to convey his wishes to the IAF.

"Today is a special day, a day dedicated to the guardians of the sky, we may not always see you when we look up but we know you are ever-present, ever-visioned, protecting invisible boundaries of our skies," he said.



The event was studded with fighter jets displaying their might.

First Published: October 8, 2018, 5:08 PM IST
