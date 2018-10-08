Group Captain Tendulkar Conveys Wishes on IAF's 86th Anniversary

Loading...
He had become the first sportsperson to be awarded such an honour by IAF.
Present in his uniform as Group Captain, the former cricketer took part in the ceremony and later took to Twitter to convey his wishes to the IAF.
"Today is a special day, a day dedicated to the guardians of the sky, we may not always see you when we look up but we know you are ever-present, ever-visioned, protecting invisible boundaries of our skies," he said.
Wishing every member of the @IAF_MCC, and your families, a Happy Indian #AirForceDay! I’m proud to stand among you today and always. जय हिन्द 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9JsT72XY3P
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 8, 2018
The event was studded with fighter jets displaying their might.
First Published: October 8, 2018, 5:08 PM IST