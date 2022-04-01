GS vs KLS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022 match, April 2, 7:00 am IST

GS vs KLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022 match between Global Stars and KL Stars: The Global Stars (GS) will aim to consolidate their top spot when they take on KL Stars (KLS) in Saturday’s MCA T20 Clubs Invitation encounter at the Kinrara Academy Oval.

The Global Stars have been the team to beat in this tournament, as they won four of the five games played so far. The team beat Royal Warriors by 83 runs in their previous game to finish with eight points under their belt. They will be looking to strengthen their hold on the top spot.

KL Stars are struggling to make an impact in the T20 league. They have lost all their five league games and are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. In their last game, the team lost to Tamco Warriors by 52 runs (D/L method).

The two teams will be meeting for the second in this match, Global Stars comprehensively won the first encounter by 132 runs.

Ahead of the match between Global Stars and KL Stars; here is everything you need to know:

GS vs KLS Telecast

Global Stars vs KL Stars game will not be telecast in India.

GS vs KLS Live Streaming

The MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GS vs KLS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 7:00 am IST on Saturday, April 2.

GS vs KLS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hafiz Shahid Iqbal

Vice-Captain: Shahdul Hameed Sahib

Suggested Playing XI for GS vs KLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohsan Idrees

Batters: Hafiz Shahid Iqbal, Anas Malik, Abdulla Shahid, Shrinivas Iyer-I

All-rounders: Ramesh Nallapu, Michael Masih, Shahdul Hameed Sahib

Bowlers: Dhivendran Mogan, Naga-Vijay Babu Marakani, Haiqal Khair

GS vs KLS Probable XIs:

Global Stars: Anas Malik, Arshad Mehmood, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohsan Idrees, Abdulla Shahid, Muhammad Irfan-Latif, Muhammad Faisal, Muhammad Qaisar, Waqar Haider, Ajeb Khan, Pavandeep Singh

KL Stars: Wan Muhammad, Shrinivas Iyer-I, Abhishek Deshpande, Hafiz Shahid Iqbal, Jerin Raj, Peter Issac, Chandan Kumar, Hasnat Nisar, Tanveer Khan, Muhammad Luqman Hakimi, Srinivasan Selvam

