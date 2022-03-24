GS vs KLS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022 match, March 13, 05:00 PM IST

GS vs KLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022 match between Global Stars and KL Stars: In the 11th match of the MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022, Global Stars will fight against KL Stars. The two teams are scheduled to play against each other at the Kinrara Academy Oval on Thursday. The first game between the two sides resulted in Global Stars hammering KL Stars by a whopping 132 runs.

Global delivered a hair-raising performance in the first innings as they scored 236 runs in their 20 overs. Chasing the total, KL were restricted to 104 runs. Overall, the two teams have delivered completely different performances. Global Stars have won four out of their five matches to occupy the top position.

KL Stars, on the other hand, are struggling to make an impact in the T20 league. They have lost all their five league games to languish at the bottom of the points table. The team lost to Tamco Warriors in their last game by 52 runs.

Ahead of the match between Global Stars and KL Stars, here is everything you need to know:

GS vs KLS Telecast

Global Stars vs KL Stars game will not telecast in India

GS vs KLS Live Streaming

The MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GS vs KLS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 05:00 PM IST on March 13, Thursday.

GS vs KLS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Hafiz Shahid Iqbal

Vice-Captain - Shahdul Hameed Sahib

Suggested Playing XI for GS vs KLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohsan Idrees

Batters: Hafiz Shahid Iqbal, Anas Malik, Abdulla Shahid, Shrinivas Iyer-I

All-rounders: Ramesh Nallapu, Michael Masih, Shahdul Hameed Sahib

Bowlers: Dhivendran Mogan, Naga-Vijay Babu Marakani, Haiqal Khair

GS vs KLS Probable XIs:

Global Stars: Anas Malik, Arshad Mehmood, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohsan Idrees, Abdulla Shahid, Muhammad Irfan-Latif, Muhammad Faisal, Muhammad Qaisar, Waqar Haider, Ajeb Khan, Pavandeep Singh

KL Stars: Wan Muhammad, Shrinivas Iyer-I, Abhishek Deshpande, Hafiz Shahid Iqbal, Jerin Raj, Peter Issac, Chandan Kumar, Hasnat Nisar, Tanveer Khan, Muhammad Luqman Hakimi, Srinivasan Selvam

