GS vs KLS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022 match, March 13, 05:00 PM IST

GS vs KLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022 match between Global Stars and KL Stars: Global Stars and KL Stars will fight against each other in the fourth match of the MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022. The game will be hosted at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 05:00 PM IST on March 13, Sunday.

Global Stars have Anas Malik, Abdulla Shahid, Ajeb Khan, Pavandeep Singh as their main players. The team will hope from the aforementioned players to give them a good start on Sunday. They have a strong batting squad and will hope to capitalize on the same.

KL Stars, on the other hand, under-performed in their first match as they lost to Royal Warriors. Stars registered a ten-wicket loss due to a batting collapse. Batting first in the match, the team scored only 139 runs. Heading into the Sunday game, the franchise will hope to bring up a good performance.

Ahead of the match between Global Stars and KL Stars; here is everything you need to know:

GS vs KLS Telecast

Global Stars vs KL Stars game will not telecast in India

GS vs KLS Live Streaming

The MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GS vs KLS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 05:00 PM IST on March 13, Sunday.

GS vs KLS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ramesh Nallapu

Vice-Captain - Abdulla Shahid

Suggested Playing XI for GS vs KLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohsan Idrees

Batters: Anas Malik, Abdulla Shahid, Hafiz Shahid Iqbal, Shrinivas Iyer-I

All-rounders: Shahdul Hameed Sahib, Ramesh Nallapu, Michael Masih

Bowlers: Naga-Vijay Babu Marakani, Dhivendran Mogan, Haiqal Khair

GS vs KLS Probable XIs:

Global Stars: Arshad Mehmood, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohsan Idrees, Anas Malik, Abdulla Shahid, Waqar Haider, Ajeb Khan, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Irfan-Latif, Muhammad Faisal, Muhammad Qaisar

KL Stars: Shrinivas Iyer-I, Wan Muhammad, Abhishek Deshpande, Hafiz Shahid Iqbal, Jerin Raj, Peter Issac, Muhammad Luqman Hakimi, Srinivasan Selvam, Chandan Kumar, Hasnat Nisar, Tanveer Khan

