GS vs ROW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022 match, March 22, 05:30 PM IST

GS vs ROW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022 match between Global Stars and Royal Warriors: Global Stars and Royal Warriors will be going one-on-one against each other for the second time in the MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022. The ninth game of the tournament will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval from 05:30 PM IST. Notably, it will be a battle of the toppers of the points table.

Global Stars and Royals Warriors are levelled as they have won three each from their four league games. Due to the difference in the net run rate, Stars are first in the points table while Warriors are occupying the second spot.

The first encounter between the two sides saw Global Stars registering a win by 26 runs. It was a one-sided encounter as the Warriors failed to put up a good fight while chasing a total of 144 runs.

Ahead of the match between Global Stars and Royal Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

GS vs ROW Telecast

Global Stars vs Royal Warriors game will not telecast in India

GS vs ROW Live Streaming

The MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GS vs ROW Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 05:30 PM IST on March 22, Tuesday.

GS vs ROW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Amir Khan

Vice-Captain - Muhammad Qaisar

Suggested Playing XI for GS vs ROW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Harinderjit Singh-Sekhon

Batters: Mohsan Idrees, Senthil Manickam, Waqar Haider

All-rounders: Virandeep Singh, Shahul Hameed Sahib, Syed Aziz, Amir Khan

Bowlers: Muhammad Qaisar, Surendra Reddy, Lavakumar Deergasi

GS vs ROW Probable XIs:

Global Stars: Muhammad Syahadat Ramil, Waqar Haider, Ajeb Khan, Amir Khan, Muhammad Faisal (c), Muhammad Qaisar, Qadeer Ahmed(wk), Arshad Mehmood, Mohsan Idrees, Virandeep Singh, Abdulla Shahid

Royal Warriors: Shahul Hameed Sahib, Senthil Manickam, Thomas Bernando, Harinderjit Singh Sekhon(wk), Surendra Reddy, Lavakumar Deergasi, Syed Aziz, Abraham Joseph Cherian, Niraj Abeytheera, Devendiran Paramanantham, Krishna Chaitanya Varma

