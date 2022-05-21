GSY vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd T20I match, May 21, 03:15 PM IST

GSY vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I match between Guernsey and Jersey:

Guernsey will have the last chance to level the three-match T20I series as they will take on Jersey in the second T20 International on Saturday, May 21 at the College Field in Guernsey.

Jersey have taken a good lead of 1-0 in the series as they defeated Guernsey by 37 runs. Batting first in the game, Jersey posted a total of 178 runs on the board. Julius Sumerauer ended up as the top run-scorer with 54 runs off 32 balls. He was aptly supported by Nick Greenwood as he added 48 runs after facing 27 balls.

Chasing the total, Guernsey ended up with only 141 runs. Matthew Stokes gave a good fight by smashing 48 runs off 27 balls. However, a lack of support from other batters pushed the team towards defeat.

Guernsey bowlers will be eyeing a comeback with the bat on Saturday to level the series.

Ahead of the match between Guernsey and Jersey, here is everything you need to know:

GSY vs JER Telecast

Guernsey vs Jersey game will not be telecast in India

GSY vs JER Live Streaming

The 2nd T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GSY vs JER Match Details

Guernsey and Jersey will play at the College Field in Guernsey at 03:15 PM IST on May 21, Saturday.

GSY vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Julius Sumerauer

Vice-Captain – Anthony Stokes

Suggested Playing XI for GSY vs JER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Isaac Damarell

Batters: Nick Greenwood, Asa Tribe, Charlie Brennan, Josh Butler

All-rounders: Matthew Stokes, Dom Blampied, Harrison Carlyon

Bowlers: Anthony Stokes, Julius Sumerauer, Rhys Palmer

GSY vs JER Probable XIs:

Guernsey: Ben Ferbrache, Oliver Newey, Luke Le Tissier, Ollie Nightingale, Isaac Damarell (wk), William Peatfield, Matthew Stokes, David Hooper, Anthony Stokes, Luke Bichard, Josh Butler (c)

Jersey: Nick Greenwood, Rhys Palmer, Julius Sumerauer, Elliot Miles, Chuggy Perchard (c), Daniel Birrell, Dom Blampied, Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford (wk), Charlie Brennan, Asa Tribe

