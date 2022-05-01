GSY vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, ECI Spain T20 Tri-Series 2022, May 1, 2 PM IST

GSY vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022 match between Guernsey and Spain: Guernsey will be playing their last league match of the ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022 when they will lock horns with Spain on Sunday. The highly-anticipated match will be conducted at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground on May 1.

Guernsey are reeling at the bottom of the points table with no victory to their name. The team lost their first game against Norway by 37 runs. The batters failed to impress in the curtain-raiser as Guernsey ended up with only 100 runs in their 20 overs. The team will hope for better performances from players like Josh Butler and Oliver Newey.

Spain, on the other hand, is at the top of the points table. They scored a win in their opening match against Norway by a good margin of 55 runs. The team scored 129 runs while batting first while Norway ended up with only 78 runs.

Ahead of the match between Guernsey and Spain, here is everything you need to know:

GSY vs SPA Telecast

Guernsey vs Spain game will not be telecast in India

GSY vs SPA Live Streaming

The ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GSY vs SPA Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground at 02:00 PM IST on May 1, Sunday.

GSY vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hamza Dar

Vice-Captain: Christian Munoz-Mills

Suggested Playing XI for GSY vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Isaac Damarell

Batters: Josh Butler, Christian Munoz-Mills, Oliver Newey, Hamza Dar

All-rounders: Matthew Stokes, Tom Nightingale, Yasir Ali

Bowlers: Raja Adeel, Luke Bichard, Muhammad Kamran

GSY vs SPA Probable XIs

Guernsey: Dec Martel, William Peatfield, Isaac Damarell (wk), Matthew Stokes, Josh Butler (C), Ollie Nightingale, David Hooper, Tom Nightingale, Luke Bichard, Oliver Newey, Ben Ferbrache

Spain: Yasir Ali, Ravi Panchal, Awais Ahmed (wk), Daniel Calle, Hamza Dar, Muhammad Kamran, Christian Munoz-Mills (C), Charlie Rumistrzewick, Raja Adeel Iqbal, Atif Muhammad, Gaurang Mahyavanshi

