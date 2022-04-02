GT vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2022 GT vs DC match, April 2, 07:30 IST

GT vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 10 between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals: Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) had an identical start to their IPL 2022 campaigns as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) by five and four wickets, respectively. Both teams batted first, restricted their opponents to a modest total and were rescued by their middle-order after losing a flurry of wickets to collect two crucial points. And, now that they are set to go up against one another, it will be interesting to see which team comes on the top.

The riveting contest between Gujarat and Delhi is set to take place at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, on Saturday.

Gujarat and Delhi are led by two prospective future Indian captains – Rishabh Pant and Hardik Panyda – and both the stalwarts will be eager to showcase their talent and leadership skills by winning this fixture.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, here is everything you need to know:

GT vs DC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match.

GT vs DC Live Streaming

The match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will be available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

GT vs DC Match Details

The GT vs DC match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Tuesday, April 2, at 07:30 PM IST.

GT vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tim Seifert

Vice-Captain: Rishabh Pant

Suggested Playing XI for GT vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Tim Seifert

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Abhinav Manohar, Prithvi Shaw

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Possible Starting XI:

Gujarat Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (captain, wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mushtafizur Rahman/ Lungi Ngidi.

