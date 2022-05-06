GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs, IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, May 6, Brabourne Stadium, 7:30 PM IST

GT vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 51 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians: League leaders Gujarat Titans will want to get back to the winning track as they are set to take on a depleted Mumbai Indians on Friday in IPL 2022. The match is slated to be played on May 6 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Gujarat Titans come into the fixture after suffering an eight-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings in their last IPL match. Hardik Pandya’s men have exhibited a fine brand of cricket in the ongoing season of IPL as they have won eight of their 10 games. Earlier, their three-match unbeaten run was halted by Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11. In that game, Kane Williamson’s men had secured an eight-wicket triumph.

On the other hand, for Mumbai Indians, the IPL 2022 has been an absolutely horrible outing as Rohit Sharma’s men have won only one match till now after playing 10 games. Their first win of the IPL 2022 came in the last match against Rajasthan Royals.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, here is everything you need to know:

GT vs MI Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match.

GT vs MI Live Streaming

The match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

GT vs MI Match Details

The GT vs MI match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday, May 6, at 7:30 PM IST.

GT vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya

Suggested Playing XI for GT vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, David Miller, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Daniel Sams, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Possible XIs

Gujarat Titans Predicted Line-up: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (captain), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians Predicted Line-up: Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya

